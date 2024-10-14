Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos awkwardly posts one Cowboys ‘highlight’
There wasn’t much to cheer about at all during the Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday for the team or fans.
The Cowboys home showdown with the Detroit Lions was a disaster from the start, losing 47-9 in a laugher at AT&T Stadium.
Usually quarterback Dak Prescott’s girlfriend and baby mama Sarah Jane Ramos is posting her incredible fits or Dak tribute boots, or lots of baby MJ photos at the game, or anything positive really. On Sunday, Ramos attended the game and the only post was Prescott running onto the field before the game. Sadly, that was really her husband’s only highlight of the day.
Great seats for Ramos, horrible game.
Here’s what some typical game day posts from Ramos usually look like:
While the couple have largely kept their relationship private in the past, Ramos hasn’t been shy lately with her posts or her fashion or from games.
Prescott became the NFL’s highest paid man this season at $60 million per year — $240 million over four years. Unfortunately, he nor the team is playing up to expectations and now sit at 3-3 heading into a bye week.
Let’s see if the next game at the San Francisco 49ers on October 27 is a happier one for Prescott and Ramos.
