Ciara rocks perfect Gotham-like fit before Russell Wilson’s Giants season
Ciara is dropping her 8th album, “CiCi”, on August 22 while her husband Russell Wilson gets ready for this 14th NFL season and first with the New York Giants. She wore a very Batman movie, Gotham-like fit on Friday while previewing her big moment.
The 39-year-old recording artist just celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary with the quarterback as they made special video tributes for each other.
They’ve been spending a lot of time together with their four kids in the offseason with many adorable moments like their matching black fits for dad’s new brand, and Ciara posing with baby Amora who looks so much like dad Russell now.
RELATED: NFL WAG Ciara shows off post-pregnancy issue usually hidden on social media
While Wilson is off at practice, Ciara is preparing to drop her first album since ”Beauty Marks” in 2019. She wrote, “When it comes to the heart of this album, it’s about holding your head high and making your shoulders feel big, even on the days you feel small inside. P.s. It’s crazy I had 2 babies while making this album. Proud of me! #CiCi8“
RELATED: Russell Wilson ditches Ciara, daughters for sons-only brunch with perfect selfie
Then dropped this crazy black fit looking like a superhero (or villain).
She should wear that in Giants colors on game day.
Ciara was a hit last season when Wilson was with the Pittsburgh Steelers in fits like the one below.
What will she be cheering him on in this season?
