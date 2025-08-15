The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara rocks perfect Gotham-like fit before Russell Wilson’s Giants season

The recording artist and wife of the New York quarterback is getting ready to drop her 8th album while her husband readies for his 14th NFL season.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre.
Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ciara is dropping her 8th album, “CiCi”, on August 22 while her husband Russell Wilson gets ready for this 14th NFL season and first with the New York Giants. She wore a very Batman movie, Gotham-like fit on Friday while previewing her big moment.

The 39-year-old recording artist just celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary with the quarterback as they made special video tributes for each other.

They’ve been spending a lot of time together with their four kids in the offseason with many adorable moments like their matching black fits for dad’s new brand, and Ciara posing with baby Amora who looks so much like dad Russell now.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Win, Amora Princess, Sienna Princess, Win, Future
Russell Wilson, Ciara, Win, Amora Princess, Sienna Princess, Win, Future / @dangerusswilson/Instagram

While Wilson is off at practice, Ciara is preparing to drop her first album since ”Beauty Marks” in 2019. She wrote, “When it comes to the heart of this album, it’s about holding your head high and making your shoulders feel big, even on the days you feel small inside. P.s. It’s crazy I had 2 babies while making this album. Proud of me! #CiCi8“

Then dropped this crazy black fit looking like a superhero (or villain).

She should wear that in Giants colors on game day.

Ciara was a hit last season when Wilson was with the Pittsburgh Steelers in fits like the one below.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

What will she be cheering him on in this season?

Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

