Russell Wilson's 11-year-old son Future looks grown up beside Malik Nabers, dad

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara's oldest son Future fits right in as the trio hang out together during New York Giants practice.

Matthew Graham

Jan 22, 2020; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson with his wife Ciara and son Future during NFC Pro Bowl practice in Kissimmee, Fla.
Jan 22, 2020; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson with his wife Ciara and son Future during NFC Pro Bowl practice in Kissimmee, Fla. / IMAGO / Newscom World
Russell Wilson and Ciara's oldest son Future is growing up so fast.

The oldest of the celebrity couple's four children, Future, who's father is rapper Future, has been by his mom's side on red carpets ever since he was a little boy. So it's crazy to see him at 11 years old looking like he could easily hang in the New York Giants locker room with his dad and standout second-year wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Future, Ciara
Future Zahir Wilburn and Ciara seen before the NWSL match between the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Posting on his Instagram Stories, the Giants QB1 captioned the photo of Future, Nabers, and himself together chilling during practice, "My Homies."

Russell Wilson, Future, Malik Nabers
Russell Wilson/Instagram

The Super Bowl winning WIlson, 36, is doing everything in his power to prove he can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL since his glory years with the Seattle Seahawks. Giants fans, though, are rooting for backup first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

Nabers had an injury scare with a minor back problem that kept him out almost two weeks, but the former LSU star and the Giants' No. 6 overall pick last season returned to practice yesterday, although his participation was limited.

Malik Nabers, Russell Wilson
Aug 4, 2025; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers talks with quarterback Russell Wilson during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Future, meanwhile, loves hanging with his stepfather, as the 10-time Pro Bowler has always made it a point to always keep him involved throughout his NFL career ever since he married Ciara. Let's not mention dad getting booed at WWE Summerslam at MetLife Stadium for "Boyz Nite Out" with his sons Future and Win, 5.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Win, Amora Princess, Sienna Princess, Win, Future
@dangerusswilson/Instagram

If dad can defy Father Time and get Nabers the rock, Giants fans will happily turn those boos into cheers. No matter what happens, Future, Ciara, and the rest of the Wilson children will always be there to support No. 3.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

