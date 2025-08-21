Russell Wilson's 11-year-old son Future looks grown up beside Malik Nabers, dad
Russell Wilson and Ciara's oldest son Future is growing up so fast.
The oldest of the celebrity couple's four children, Future, who's father is rapper Future, has been by his mom's side on red carpets ever since he was a little boy. So it's crazy to see him at 11 years old looking like he could easily hang in the New York Giants locker room with his dad and standout second-year wide receiver Malik Nabers.
RELATED: Russell Wilson booed at WWE SummerSlam at Giants home stadium with young sons
Posting on his Instagram Stories, the Giants QB1 captioned the photo of Future, Nabers, and himself together chilling during practice, "My Homies."
RELATED: Russell Wilson, Ciara’s baby Amora all ‘smiles’ in adorable Giants victory fit
The Super Bowl winning WIlson, 36, is doing everything in his power to prove he can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL since his glory years with the Seattle Seahawks. Giants fans, though, are rooting for backup first-round pick Jaxson Dart.
Nabers had an injury scare with a minor back problem that kept him out almost two weeks, but the former LSU star and the Giants' No. 6 overall pick last season returned to practice yesterday, although his participation was limited.
Future, meanwhile, loves hanging with his stepfather, as the 10-time Pro Bowler has always made it a point to always keep him involved throughout his NFL career ever since he married Ciara. Let's not mention dad getting booed at WWE Summerslam at MetLife Stadium for "Boyz Nite Out" with his sons Future and Win, 5.
If dad can defy Father Time and get Nabers the rock, Giants fans will happily turn those boos into cheers. No matter what happens, Future, Ciara, and the rest of the Wilson children will always be there to support No. 3.
