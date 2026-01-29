Alexander Zverev's New GF Caroline Stuns in All-White Fit Before Carlos Alcaraz Match

Caroline Daur is bringing Wimbledon vibes to the Australian Open.

Alexander Zverev surprised many tennis fans when it became clear he was dating the fashion influencer and model Daur, replacing his long-time girlfriend, actress and model Sophia Thomalla.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz

The World No. 3 is trying to finally break through in Melbourne to win his first Grand Slam tournament and live up to the hype as the former junior men's singles sensation, with a possible career-defining semifinals match against Carlos Alcaraz up next.

Alexander Zverev wins his quarterfinals match at the Australian Open. | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Unfortunately for Sascha, his new girlfriend has stolen the spotlight from the 28-year-old Olympic gold medalist with her stunning looks, usually rocking an all-white color profile to combat the excessive Australian summer heat.

Move over Morgan Riddle, there is a new blonde tennis WAG serving

Caroline Daur | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, had said before the Australian Open that she was going to make a reported $498,000 in Melbourne, so the No. 9 ranked American, who lost in straight sets to Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round, made slightly less, pocking $480,000.

Daur, 30, is giving Riddle a run for her money, both in what she's earning and her fantastic looks, most recently flexing a branded partnership with Polo Ralph Lauren on location at the Aussie Open.

While she certainly makes preppy look amazing, our favorite look was the show-stopping sheer white dress with black polka dots the fashion influencer shared at the start of the tournament.

Wowza!

Needless to say, it's easy to see why Zverev has taken a back seat to his new lady.

Caroline Daur | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 24-time ATP Tour winner can grab all the headlines if he can finally overtake Alcaraz, and then the winner of Jannik Sinner vs. the unbelievably lucky Novak Djokovic, 38, who has had two players retire to get to the semifinals amazingly fresh for the 24-time major champion, to take home the Australian Open crown.

In the meantime, we anxiously await Daur's fits for those matches with so much on the line for her new boyfriend. With a daytime match today for his semifinals match, we're betting on something all white.

