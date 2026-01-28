Novak Djokovic's Admirable Honesty Cost Him During Match vs. Lorenzo Musetti

Trailing 4-6, 3-5 in his Australian Open quarterfinal match against Lorenzo Musetti, Novak Djokovic needed a ball to bounce his way to get back into the match. That’s exactly what seemed to happen to Djokovic, on serve and up 30-15. The 24-time major winner landed an approach shot that forced Musetti to head towards the net. The Italian flicked a passing shot that a lunging Djokovic appeared to miss—and it was fortunate that he had, for the shot landed out.

But Djokovic admitted that the ball had grazed his racket, meaning he had actually lost the point.

Sure enough, instant replays showed the ball making contact with the frame of Djokovic’s racket.

“Mr. Djokovic has told us he touched the ball, conceding the point,” said chair umpire James Keatvahong.

The honesty ultimately cost Djokovic the game and the set, for Musetti went on to break the Serbian’s serve to win the second set.

But Djokovic triumphed in the most unfortunate of circumstances, when Musetti was forced to retire due to injury with the Serbian up 3-1 in the third set.

Djokovic all class after Musetti retires due to injury



Djokovic, well aware of the direction the match was potentially headed before Musetti’s untimely injury, wished the Italian the best in his on-court interview after the match.

“I don't know what to say except for I feel sorry for him,” Djokovic said. “He was the far better player, I was on my way home tonight. Don't know what to say, these kind of things happen in sport. It happened to me a few times.

“You know, being in quarters of a grand slam two sets to love up, and being in full control. I mean, so unfortunate. I don't know what else I can say. I wish him a speedy recovery and he should've been the winner today, no doubt.”

Djokovic also took to social media to post a kind sentiment to Musetti.

I was on my way home. Heal well my friend. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/wUwBy8oH9X — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 28, 2026

Djokovic will take on back-to-back Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinal on Friday.

