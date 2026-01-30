Jannik Sinner’s GF Laila Causes Stir in Black-Fit Selfie Missing Novak Djokovic Match

Jannik Sinner is gunning for a third consecutive Australian Open crown while his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic continues to grab headlines while in Europe.

The 24-year-old No. 2 seed Sinner — winner of 19 consecutive matches in Melbourne — takes on the veteran No. 4 Novak Djokovic in a must-see semifinal match. Sinner is eyeing is fifth overall Grand Slam while the 38-year-old Djokovic is trying to expand on his record 24.

Jannik Sinner is winning on and off the court. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

RELATED: Jannik Sinner's GF Laila Turns Heads in White Blazer Fit Before Novak Djokovic Match

While tennis WAGs like Taylor Fritz’s girl Morgan Riddle and Alexander Zverev's new lady Caroline Daur have been quite the story at the matches, the Italian Sinner’s model girlfriend caused a stir ditching her boyfriend’s matches, all while rocking some serious fashion for her modeling career.

Laila Hasanovic with her full look at the Venice Film Festival | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Hasanovic turns heads again in all-black fit from Denmark

Before the big semifinal showdown, Hasanovic stole some of Sinner’s thunder in this black-fit selfie she posted (on the left) at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

RELATED: Alexander Zverev's GF Caroline Stuns in All-White Fit Before Carlos Alcaraz Match

Laila Hasanovic (left) | Laila Hasanovic/Instagram

Hasanovic, who is a Danish infleuncer, has attended several of Sinner’s matches including hard launching their relationship sitting with his parents at the 2025 Vienna Open.

When Sinner isn’t playing tennis the couple loves to travel and were spotted having a romantic time in Italy in December.

She’s also a content creator who loves to show off her busy life on her YouTube channel.

Both dated well-known sports stars

Hasanovic was with F1 driver Mick Schumacher for three years before splitting in April of 2025, while Sinner had a one-year relationship with fellow tennis pro Anna Kalinskaya before splitting in May of 2025.

He got over that heartbreak pretty quickly with Hasanovic.

Laila Hasanovic and Jannik Sinner | IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama