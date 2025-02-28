Lane Kiffin posts most adorable dad photo with all three of his kids in pool
Lane Kiffin has a lot to be proud of as a dad. His kids are crushing it and he’s constantly sharing sweet family moments on social media. His latest throwback photo of all three of his children while in the pool is such an adorable memory.
The Ole Miss Rebels coach may get the headlines for how the team does, but his kids certainly steal his thunder.
Daughter Landry, 20, is an Ole Miss sophomore and was a bright spot during the season with her game-day low-cut Rebels cocktail dress, and her school spirit mirror selfie. In the offseason, she’s has her own pilates class and crushed dad wearing a shoestring crop top and yoga pants.
Younger daughter Presley, 18, is carving her own path and heading to dad’s old school to be a USC Trojans volleyball player where she wowed in her full uniform and showed she’s ready to Fight On with mom decked out in gear. She also made headlines for her Daisy Dukes fit while on a private plane for a visit with dad.
Son Knox, 17, moved with Oxford, Mississippi, to be with dad and prepare for college football. He will be a senior quarterback next season after a great season in California. Lane hinted he’s even recruiting him for Ole Miss.
As a proud dad of all three, Lane posted a sweet family moment with himself and the three kids when they were much younger in a pool.
How adorable, and how fast they grow up.
Lane’s ex-wife Layla will be moving to Oxford as well as the two have reconciled after divorcing in 2016 after 12 years of marriage. They can once again be proud parents together.
