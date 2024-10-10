The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Patrick Mahomes’ ‘scared’ son Bronze adorably braves zoo lion in family photo

Brittany Mahomes posted completely relatable captions taking her young children to the zoo with her Chiefs superstar NFL quarterback husband.

Matthew Graham

Feb 11, 2024: Brittany Mahomes poses for a photo with daughter Sterling and son Patrick "Bronze" before Super Bowl LVIII.
Feb 11, 2024: Brittany Mahomes poses for a photo with daughter Sterling and son Patrick "Bronze" before Super Bowl LVIII. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
It’s not easy being the best quarterback in the NFL, or a father of two young children.

This writer can relate to one of the two. After going viral for talking smack in a luxury box cheering on his Kansas City Royals against the evil empire New York Yankees (where the Bronx Bombers had the last laugh 3-2, giving them a 2-1 lead in the best of five series), it was time for a relaxing day at the zoo heading into the bye week for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with his pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes, and their two children, Sterling, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes III, who will turn 2 next month. 

(Patrick Mahomes also has an ownership stake in the Royals, and he and his wife are co-owners of the successful NWSL Kansas City Current.)

RELATED: Viral “new bump” photo proves NFL fans are too hard on Brittany, Taylor Swift

Mrs. Mahomes, 29, shared on her Instagram Stories the wonderful time the family had together, but one photo in particular was relatable to all parents, which had Patrick, also 29, holding his son Bronze while checking out a rather large zoo lion.

Most toddlers are scared of everything, and Bronze seems to be no different, with Brittany captioning the post: “And… Bronze is scared of a lot of things… but was not scared of this lion?” with a crying laughing emoji.

Patrick Mahomes, Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes posts about Bronze braving a big zoo lion with dad Patrick Mahomes. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

By the way, Bronze certainly looks like he’s inheriting his parents athletic genes, because he looks huge for an almost 23 month old.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife

Also relatable, after an action-packed day together, the only “real” family photo they got together, Sterling is completely hiding her face.

Sterling Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, Bronze Mahomes
Daughter Sterling did not cooperate for the Mahomes family photo. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Oh, and cross out that part about relaxing. A day with two young children at the zoo is probably harder than being QB1 for the Chiefs.

Published
Matthew Graham
