Patrick Mahomes’ ‘scared’ son Bronze adorably braves zoo lion in family photo
It’s not easy being the best quarterback in the NFL, or a father of two young children.
This writer can relate to one of the two. After going viral for talking smack in a luxury box cheering on his Kansas City Royals against the evil empire New York Yankees (where the Bronx Bombers had the last laugh 3-2, giving them a 2-1 lead in the best of five series), it was time for a relaxing day at the zoo heading into the bye week for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with his pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes, and their two children, Sterling, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes III, who will turn 2 next month.
(Patrick Mahomes also has an ownership stake in the Royals, and he and his wife are co-owners of the successful NWSL Kansas City Current.)
RELATED: Viral “new bump” photo proves NFL fans are too hard on Brittany, Taylor Swift
Mrs. Mahomes, 29, shared on her Instagram Stories the wonderful time the family had together, but one photo in particular was relatable to all parents, which had Patrick, also 29, holding his son Bronze while checking out a rather large zoo lion.
Most toddlers are scared of everything, and Bronze seems to be no different, with Brittany captioning the post: “And… Bronze is scared of a lot of things… but was not scared of this lion?” with a crying laughing emoji.
By the way, Bronze certainly looks like he’s inheriting his parents athletic genes, because he looks huge for an almost 23 month old.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife
Also relatable, after an action-packed day together, the only “real” family photo they got together, Sterling is completely hiding her face.
Oh, and cross out that part about relaxing. A day with two young children at the zoo is probably harder than being QB1 for the Chiefs.
