Royals' Game-Tying Rally Had Patrick Mahomes Talking Trash to Yankees Fan
Patrick Mahomes was fired up Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.
During the bottom of the fifth inning of the Kansas City Royals' Game 3 matchup against the New York Yankees in the ALDS, outfielder Kyle Isbel doubled to bring home a run. The next batter, Michael Massey, then hit a game-tying triple to bring home Isbel and even the score 2–2.
Mahomes, watching alongside his wife Brittany Mahomes in a suite, was absolutely elated watching the fifth-inning rally. He ran around the box in celebration and got in the face of his longtime buddy Gehrig Dieter, a former Kansas City Chiefs receiver and lifelong Yankees fan, to talk some trash.
Mahomes, of course, plays across the street at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs. But he also has a stake in the Royals, as he bought 1% of the team in 2020.
The Royals haven't been in the postseason since winning the World Series in 2015 when Mahomes was just a sophomore at Texas Tech.
Regardless if Kansas City pulls off the win Wednesday night, the Royals will host New York again Thursday night at Kauffman Stadium for Game 4.
As for Mahomes? He'll likely be back in the building Thursday night, as the Chiefs are enjoying their bye week after a perfect 5–0 start to the 2024 season.