Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Flaunts Patriots-Colored Fit for Broncos AFC Showdown

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are headed to Colorado today for the big AFC Championship Game vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday. While the quarterback tries to bring the team back to the Super Bowl, his wife is jetting off in a super sweater fit.

With a win, Maye will have led the team back to the big game for the first time since 2019 when Tom Brady was quarterback. Ironically, he’ll be doing it against Brady’s teammate that season in Jarrett Stidham, who is taking over the the injured Bo Nix.

Maye is a fan favorite in New England. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old second-year player out of North Carolina is an MVP finalist with 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

While Maye has been a hit all season on the field, his wife Ann Michael has been off of it from her TikTok cooking shows that fans ha have inundated the comments, to her fire fits like her wild sparkly pants look in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and her special Drake sweatshirt message look in the divisional round win.

Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael Maye celebrate the Patriots huge win at the Buffalo Bills. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Ann Michael is ready for Denver

While still in New England on Thursday, Ann Michael crushed a shoestring workout fit. On Friday, it was her Denver-bound Patrots blue color sweater look wtih her luggage that stood out.

Ann Michael Maye is ready for Denver. | Ann Micahel Maye/TikTok

Some fans are in for a big treat

Ann Michael also announced a partnership with JetBlue Airlines and that her special Patriots cookies will be offered on select flights from Boston to Denver for the game.

Some fans are in for a treat from Ann Michael Maye. | Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Yum!

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan rooting him on to what they hope is his first Super Bowl.

Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

