Drake Maye’s Salary vs. Jarrett Stidham Is Shocking for Patriots-Broncos Title Game
Drake Maye and Jarrett Stidham will face off on Sunday with a chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl on the line. One has had an MVP season, while one hasn’t thrown an NFL pass in over two years. Yet, Stidham made a lot more in 2025 than Maye in salary.
Maye is in his second season in the NFL and put up elite stats with 4,394 yards, 31 tocuhdowns and only eight interceptions. He has the New England Patriots poised to make the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019 when Tom Brady was the quarterback.
Speaking of Brady, Stidham was backing him up in New England his rookie season in 2019 and got mentored by the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
Stidham has been thrust into the starting role after the Denver Broncos pulled off an overtime thriller, 33-30, over the Buffalo Bills last weekend, but at a huge cost when starting QB Bo Nix broke a bone in his ankle that wasn’t revealed until an hour after the game.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton has full confidence in Stidham to lead them to victory:
Stidham vs. Maye 2025 salary
While one is clearly one of the best QBs in the league and the other hasn’t played much — Stidham has only thrown for 1422 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions in his entire career — the 2025 earnings difference is jarring.
The 23-year-old Maye is on a four-year, fully guaranteed $36.6 million contract, including a $23.47 million signing bonus with his base salaries and bonuses increasing every year. He made $2.4 million in cash earned in 2025 on a $960,000 base salary and bonuses.
Stidham, meanwhile, is on a two-year, $12 million contract with roughly $7 million guaranteed and a $3 million signing bonus. His cash earned was $5.5M.
One will come out victorious on Sunday, but it shows you how crazy contacts can be in this league.
Battle of the wives, too
Jarrett’s wife Kennedy will represent the Broncos.
While Drake’s wife Ann Michael will be all about the Patriots.
