Paul George, wife Daniela Rajic enjoy steamy tropical getaway over NBA All-Star break
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George limped his way into the NBA All-Star break with a two-point performance in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets, but that didn't stop him from enjoying his time away from the court.
George and his wife Daniela Rajic jetted off for a tropical beach getaway in St. Barth for a little R&R and to reset.
During their trip, Daniela shared some steamy vacation photos that rubbed 76ers fans the wrong way.
Apparently because he struggled in his most recent outing, George isn't allowed to enjoy himself. However, it looks like he was doing everything but drowning in his sorrows.
The couple een enjoyed a nice dinner at the scenic La Guérite restaurant.
It looks like Paul George and Daniela are living their best lives.
Daniela started dating the NBA star in 2013 After welcoming two daughters, Olivia and Natasha, they had a third child, a son named Paul, in October 2021. The couple was married in June 2022.
Along with being a supportive wife, Daniela is an entrepreneur who launched the swimwear line Nude Swim.
Daniela has a huge following on social media with more than 225,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares candid shots from her travels and photos of her stunning fits on game day and in everyday life.
The 76ers return to action at home on Thursday, February 20, against the Boston Celtics.
