Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes have insane food spread aboard baller yacht on vacation
Livvy Dunne has been living it up since her LSU gymnastics career ended in April. Her boyfriend Paul Skenes can live it up now with her as his second All-Star MLB season came to an end with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The couple took a trip to Sicily where they flexed their baller lifestyle together.
The now 23-year-old influencer and model Dunne had been traveling all over to Skenes’ games from her jean shorts look in Colorado, to her sun burn in Miami, to a WAGs bikini pool hangout in Pittsburgh.
The couple also just purchased an apartment in New York City and a baller home on the beach in Florida near Tigers Woods’ mansion. They were even seen struggling to build furniture together like the rest of us, and even bought the ultimate MLB ballpark feature for the home.
While they are still settling in, they jetted off to the island of Sicily where the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off her bathing suit while enjoying an adult beverage aboard a yacht.
She also got cozy with Skenes:
And they had quite the spread of food going on:
That looks amazing. Is it just for the two of them?!
She also had some fun after a few drinks and tried her gymnastics skills out on the water.
That all looks like the perfect 10 of a trip with Skenes.
