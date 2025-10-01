Livvy Dunne sparkles in gold birthday dress with bf Paul Skenes by her side
Livvy Dunne enjoyed her last night of being 22 with an early birthday celebration with her boyfriend Paul Skenes where she sparkled in her gold dress.
Dunne’s actual birthday is October 1, but the former LSU gymnast and influence celebrated in New York City for a date night on Tuesday, September 30, with her Pittsburgh Pirates ace man Skenes.
With the MLB regular season officially over and the playoffs starting for other teams, Skenes finished his second season with another All-Star Game and another ERA crown despite the team’s struggles.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stands out in pink pajamas at Pirates WAGs party
Dunne has been traveling all over with Skenes during the season and showed up and showed out despite a sunburn to open the season, and some sweaty armpits that she took in stride with jokes in Skenes’ season finale. Along the way she also rocked some some stunning fits including some Daisy Dukes and custom boots, and her backless dress that had Skenes swooning on the All-Star red carpet.
She was definitely into his games, too.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes baller new NYC apartment in bathroom shoestring tank-top selfie
Skenes and Dunne moved into a new apartment (see link above) in NYC after striking out on Babe Ruth’s. She and Skenes enjoyed themselves as seen in her post where she wrote, “early bday activities” in her gold Dolce & Gabbana dress that certainly won the night.
Dunne went viral for her pink nightie “feeling 22” birthday post last year. What does she have in store for 23? Stay tuned.
Happy early birthday to Livvy Dunne. Hopefully it’s a good one!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing