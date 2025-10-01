The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne sparkles in gold birthday dress with bf Paul Skenes by her side

The influencer and former LSU gymnast enjoys a night out with her Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star man to celebrate her 23rd birthday early.

Matt Ryan

National League pitcher Paul Skenes (30) of the Pittsburgh Pirates and social media influencer Livvy Dunne pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game.
National League pitcher Paul Skenes (30) of the Pittsburgh Pirates and social media influencer Livvy Dunne pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne enjoyed her last night of being 22 with an early birthday celebration with her boyfriend Paul Skenes where she sparkled in her gold dress.

Dunne’s actual birthday is October 1, but the former LSU gymnast and influence celebrated in New York City for a date night on Tuesday, September 30, with her Pittsburgh Pirates ace man Skenes.

With the MLB regular season officially over and the playoffs starting for other teams, Skenes finished his second season with another All-Star Game and another ERA crown despite the team’s struggles.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne stands out in pink pajamas at Pirates WAGs party

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Skenes and Dunne chilled out for the All-Star Home Run Derby. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne has been traveling all over with Skenes during the season and showed up and showed out despite a sunburn to open the season, and some sweaty armpits that she took in stride with jokes in Skenes’ season finale. Along the way she also rocked some some stunning fits including some Daisy Dukes and custom boots, and her backless dress that had Skenes swooning on the All-Star red carpet.

She was definitely into his games, too.

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes baller new NYC apartment in bathroom shoestring tank-top selfie

Skenes and Dunne moved into a new apartment (see link above) in NYC after striking out on Babe Ruth’s. She and Skenes enjoyed themselves as seen in her post where she wrote, “early bday activities” in her gold Dolce & Gabbana dress that certainly won the night.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne went viral for her pink nightie “feeling 22” birthday post last year. What does she have in store for 23? Stay tuned.

Happy early birthday to Livvy Dunne. Hopefully it’s a good one!

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships