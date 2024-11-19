Livvy Dunne’s fire-red dress upstages bf Paul Skenes’ big moment
Livvy Dunne stole the show from boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes once again.
The LSU gymnast recently went on ESPN’s College GameDay with Skenes as guest pickers during the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide game, but it was the 22-year-old Dunne’s denim miniskirt and cowboy boots that lit the set on fire.
The couple then took a private jet to the Steel City with their giant dog Rioux for Skenes to be honored at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game, but again it was Dunne in her perfect fit that was all talk.
On Monday, Dunne and Skenes were together for the announcement of the National League Rookie of the Year, and when he won, she was more excited than him. While it was an amazing moment for the pitcher who went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, once again it was Livvy’s fit in a fire-red dress that won the night (scroll through to see the full look).
She does look stunning.
Dunne also shared her two-word reaction to him winning ROY: "Oh my goodnesssss ❤️."
And then presented him with a giant cookie and said, “just a rookie & his cookie.”
That’s some cookie, and some couple — even if Dunne keeps stealing Skenes’ thunder.
