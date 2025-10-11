Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal turns heads in mismatching Texas fit for Oklahoma game
Loreal Sarkisian hopes her return to watch husband Steve Sarkisian and Texas Longhorns will bring the team luck in the Red River Rivalry vs. the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. She certainly brought an unusual look with her to the big game.
The 39-year-old stylist was away at Paris Fashion Week and missed the loss at the Florida Gators last weekend. She did post a winning fit from France while showing the Hook ‘em Horns, however, and at least had something to “cheer” about herself after the team lost.
The coach’s wife hasn’t traveled to the team’s two losses this season at Ohio State and Florida, but did make the trip down to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, as the suddenly unranked Longhorns face the No. 8 Sooners.
The day before the game, Loreal rocked a burnt-orange fit that looked like she was ready for game day.
On game day itself, she had the burnt-orange pants on, but her blue top that isn’t a team color definitely was a strange call.
She’d rock it on the field of the Cotton Bowl before kickoff as well.
It may not have been all Texas colors, but she certainly stood out.
Loreal and Steve got married in 2020 and just had their first child in a son Amays in April.
Loreal is back for Texas, but will she bring the lucky look wearing this?
