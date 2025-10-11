The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal turns heads in mismatching Texas fit for Oklahoma game

The stylist and wife of the Longhorns head coach doesn’t fully coordinate the team’s colors in an interesting look for the Red River Rivalry.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Loreal Sarkisian hopes her return to watch husband Steve Sarkisian and Texas Longhorns will bring the team luck in the Red River Rivalry vs. the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. She certainly brought an unusual look with her to the big game.

The 39-year-old stylist was away at Paris Fashion Week and missed the loss at the Florida Gators last weekend. She did post a winning fit from France while showing the Hook ‘em Horns, however, and at least had something to “cheer” about herself after the team lost.

The coach’s wife hasn’t traveled to the team’s two losses this season at Ohio State and Florida, but did make the trip down to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, as the suddenly unranked Longhorns face the No. 8 Sooners.

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
@lorealsarkisian/Instagram

The day before the game, Loreal rocked a burnt-orange fit that looked like she was ready for game day.

On game day itself, she had the burnt-orange pants on, but her blue top that isn’t a team color definitely was a strange call.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

She’d rock it on the field of the Cotton Bowl before kickoff as well.

Loreal Sarksian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

It may not have been all Texas colors, but she certainly stood out.

Loreal and Steve got married in 2020 and just had their first child in a son Amays in April.

Loreal is back for Texas, but will she bring the lucky look wearing this?

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

