Former Chargers Coach Shares Story on What Made Philip Rivers So 'Relentless'
When you think of the Los Angeles Chargers, names like Justin Herbert and Joey Bosa come to mind. However, if you were a fan of the San Diego Chargers, you'd remember the great Philip Rivers.
Rivers served as the Chargers' starting quarterback from 2006-2019, leading the Bolts to six playoffs and one AFC Championship game.
In a recent appearance on the Up & Adams show, host Kay Adams asked former Chargers quarterback coach/offensive coordinator and current head coach for the Indianapolis Colts, Shane Streichen, about his time working with Rivers, and Streichen had nothing but good things to say.
"Gosh, just the passion," Steichen said. "The passion he had for the game. The way he played, he turned into a different person on game day. He was the ultimate guy in preparation. I've never seen a guy prepare like he did for a game. He was a coach on the field, he was a coach in the meetings, the way he looked at blitz pick up, and went about that."
"I just remember... when I started as a quarterback coach when I got hired, I was a control quarterback coach. I would put together the blitz tape for him in packages, and he would go through it and he would through it and put the calls in. He would go through and put the calls in on how we were picking it up. I mean, he was phenomenal in that regard."
"He'd hold everyone to a high standard because he wanted to win so bad. I mean, you could feel it every day he came into that building. And he gave everything he had to the team, and that was the best part about him. His preparation and his relentless effort he gave to that football team."
Any longtime Chargers fan can tell you that Steichen isn't wrong. During his time with the Bolts, Rivers maintained an average completion percentage of 64.7 percent for 59,271 yards, and 397 touchdowns.
Rivers was named to eight Pro Bowls and earned Comeback Player of the Year in 2013. He was named to the Chargers 50th Anniversary Team and currently holds the NFL record for consecutive games with a passer rating over 120 (5) and consecutive completions (25). He shares the latter record with Ryan Tannehill and Nick Foles.
In his 16 years with the Chargers, Rivers consecutively started every game for 14 seasons. He is easily the greatest quarterback the franchise has ever seen.
