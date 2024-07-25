Nastia Liukin, Kerri Walsh Jennings break down common traits of Olympians
Making it to the Olympic Games is no easy feat. To be able to represent one’s country in the realm of sports requires training, discipline, goal-setting, and perseverance. While this may be a tough goal to actualize, you may already have the tools necessary to bring your dream to life.
This summer, Ancestry launched its Bring Your DNA Game, in which several world class athletes — including Nastia Liukin, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Gabby Douglas, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, and Brad Snyder — submitted DNA samples, allowing scientists to analyze the DNA and understand the common traits of Olympians. Among the traits examined were physical traits, like agility, flexibility, and balance; as well as mental traits, like confidence, discipline, and optimism. With the Bring Your DNA Game campaign, Ancestry sought to answer the question on every Olympic viewer’s mind — is it training or is it traits?
RELATED:Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter Woodhall detail intense training routine for 2024 Summer Olympics
Back in 2008, Liukin represented Team USA in women’s gymnastics at the Beijing Olympic Games, and earned a gold medal. As the daughter of 1988 Summer Olympics double-gold medalist Valeri Liukin and 1987 World Clubs champion in rhythmic gymnastics Anna Kotchneva, Liukin always knew she was destined for greatness.
“I would always casually say ‘Oh, it’s because I have good genes,’” Liukin tells us via Zoom. “By being able to do this test kit, it made me realize that I actually do, and it's very split down the middle.”
As one might guess, flexibility and agility come naturally to Liukin. She also possesses a competitive nature and a penchant for high jumping.
But Liukin admits she was surprised to learn that she was not likely to have a high pain tolerance, or to be an optimist. While the latter might not come as a natural inclination to Liukin, she tells us that her mother instilled a hopeful outlook on life within her.
“She would always tell me the importance of just thinking positive and not thinking negative thoughts,” says Liukin of her mother. “She would tell me ‘While you're on the beam, instead of thinking ‘I don't wanna fall, I don't wanna mess up,’ instead think, ;How can I make this the best beam routine in my entire life?’ We're thinking very differently than maybe the way that I was born or wired, but I had to work just as hard on that as I did on trying to become faster and trying to become better, stronger, and all those things.”
Though Liukin only competed in the Olympics one time, she and her family continue to do instill the Olympian mentality in the next generation of athletes. Her father trained Hezly Rivera, who, at 16 years old, is the youngest member of Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team.
“To see Hezly’s dreams come true is so special, and I'm just so excited for her,” says Liukin.
With the games taking place in Paris, Liukin is anticipating a “fashionable” Olympics. Like all of us, she is raving over the sparkly leotards Team USA will be wearing.
“Some of the leotards have like, 10,000 crystals on them,” says Liukin, “And I was just thinking in my head. ‘I'm pretty sure I had maybe 10 on mine.’ But it's been really cool to see how fashion has played such a role into sports.”
“And can we talk about Suni Lee and her nails?,” Liukin adds. “I don't know how she managed to do bars with those nails, but she did. And so I'm looking forward to seeing her nails.”
RELATED: Snoop Dogg shows off fly fit, picks GOAT for Olympic Games
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Jennings — who’s represented Team USA in beach volleyball five times — is also looking forward to this year’s Olympics. At the time of our chat, she is a day out from flying to Paris to attend her first-ever Olympics as a fan.
Upon learning her Ancestry results, Jennings was surprised to learn that she was least likely to have a pain tolerance, to take the lead, or to be an optimist.
“I'm such a geek for this kind of stuff,” says Jennings. “And it was so cool to know that the nature-versus-nurture argument is very, very real. No matter what traits you're born with, we're meant to develop the ones that we need throughout our life. And I'm glad I chose to develop those, because without them, I wouldn't have made any of the games.”
As an athlete, Jennings discovered areas of “potential,” a word she says is “a nice way to say ‘weakness,’” And while she believes it’s important to not take our strengths for granted, it is equally vital to improve upon our shortcomings in order to be who we want to be.
“I feel like for us athletes, we kind of geek out on stuff like this," Jennings says, "and for the rest of the population, It's just like ‘I can focus really well, that's pretty incredible, but I'm pretty terrible at being an optimist, let me train that.’ Everything is trainable, which I think is pretty incredible.”
And despite having retired last year, Jennings hasn’t stopped training and refreshing her skills. Her physicality is very important to her — something she considers a hallmark of how she shows up in the world.
She spends a lot of time in her family pool, going on walks, taking pilates classes, and lifting weights.
“I'm still kind of finding my land legs,” says Jennings, “and I'm trying to be playful, because I want to move forever. Yes, I've had 30 years of training in the gym, and now the world is my gym, so I get to have more fun with it and try new things. That's one of the traits I had. I like to try new things, and that's coming very true.”
But for now, Jennings has one thing on her mind — the Olympics. And for this year’s games, she’s certainly earned the right to relax and cheer on the next generation of great athletes.
“Every time I think about going over there, I get a little nervous, ecause I've never experienced it as a fan,” says Jennings. “And then I just get chills, because I'm so excited to support Team USA. Nothing is pure in this life, but the Olympics games are pretty pure. There's so much positivity and unity, and I can't wait to be part of that.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Mystery date: Hilarious Shane Gillis, ‘Average SEC couple’ tweet melts social media
2H2H: Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph, Durant upstaged
Ouch: Angel Reese not amused by Ted Lasso’s motivational pep talk at All-Star Game
New love alert: Hanna Cavinder, Georgia star QB Carson Beck go IG official
Fresh ‘do: See Paige Bueckers rock pink highlights with dope new hairstyle