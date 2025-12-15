How the Rams Stopped Jared Goff in Pivotal Late-Season Win

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Detroit Lions and former Rams quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday. After the Lions' strong start, they failed to squash a second-half surge from the Rams, leading to Goff detailing how his loss came to be.

Goff on Detroit's Disastrous Third Quarter

After jumping out to a ten-point lead with less than a minute to go in the first half, the Lions ' defense would surrender three points to go into the break, and that would be the catalyst to the game's defining third period. The Rams put up 17 unanswered points and would not surrender the lead once they retook it.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay greet each other after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“The first down efficiency I think is the main thing to point at," stated Goff. "Unfortunately, we had three drives and I think one of them had like a five-yard gain. The other two were like one or zero on first down and that's just tough. That defense is good. If you allow yourself to be behind the sticks like that, they do a good job. Now we had our chances to convert there on third down and would've liked to get that done still, but you lower your opportunities there when you're starting behind the sticks like that.”

The Lack of a Rushing Attack

Despite possessing both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, both ball carriers were consistently corralled by the Rams' defense, putting up only 70 yards rushing combined. This forced Goff to go to the air more, which gave the Rams' defensive line the green light to attack Goff, something Kobie Turner confirmed after the game.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), left, warm up with running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) ahead of the Cleveland Browns game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, you always want to be better in certain areas, certainly," stated Goff. "I think those guys would say that they'd like to do a little bit more there in the run game. I don't think that's an indictment on anything. I think that that's just who we are. We want to be able to run the ball and there were certain times where you wish you could get a little bit more, but listen, the games change. Games go certain ways where we run for 250 and the passing is a little bit harder and so we rely on each other. Today it was leaning on the pass game a little bit more.”

A Change of Targets

Goff was able to target superstars Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams repeatedly in the first half. St. Brown finished with nine receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had four receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs against Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the Rams tightened up in the second half, with St. Brown only having four receptions for 37 yards, while Williams put up three catches for 42 yards. Goff spoke on the switch-up in targets and catches between the halves.

“Again, if you look at those drives, I believe there were three of them… or two, I don't remember," stated Goff. "But, when you're in third-and-eight [or[ third-and-10. It's hard. We want to be able to get all it takes for us to get a first down."

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac Teslaa (18) celebrates with wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"That's what we always say is, ‘Get us that first down, get a new set of sticks’, and things tend to go from there. Those two guys are as explosive as anyone and being able to get them the ball in space is what we want to do. We did a good job of that for the most part.”

