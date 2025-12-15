What Rams' Sean McVay Thinks About Wild Win Over Lions

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Sunday afternoon action from SoFi Stadium.

After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke on the result of the game, the performance of the team, and a variety of other topics as the team looks to quickly transition towards their contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

Watch Sean McVay's Full Post-Game Press Conference Below

In his presser, McVay reflected on the work of his team, something he touched on earlier this week.

An Era Of Rapid Improvement

Since the Rams' heartbreaking overtime loss to the Lions last season, they used the lumps of an early season as a catalyst to their first division title since 2021. McVay spoke on the growth since that contest.

“That seems like that was an eternity ago. Coaching years are like dog years. That seems like that was about seven years ago [laughter]. Either way it feels like it was forever ago. What I remember is a heart fought back and forth battle. Our guys gave themselves a chance and then swore down a little bit. They did a great job in the overtime period of being able to make a drive. Every opportunity is a chance to be able to learn from."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think with a lot of the guys that were a part of each of the last two seasons, there's a mental resilience. There's a capacity built up for staying inside-out, not worrying about the external narratives whether that's good or bad. We’re just continuing to lean on the things that we can control. It seems like that was a long time ago. There are some similarities, but there are a lot of differences in both of our groups since that game's taken place.”

Blake Corum

One of the players who have taken a massive step in growth was Blake Corum. After he didn't feature in the 2024 season-opener or much as a rookie, Corum has been a revelation in his sophomore effort, averaging over five yards per carry on over 100 carries.

“It's been awesome," stated McVay." It's funny, I was talking to him and he's been so consistent and so steady. He's had some different things he’s worked through, whether it's breaking his forearm or whatever it is. I’m really happy for him. He provides an explosive element. He's really tough in protection, doing a great job in the pass game."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think he and [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] have been excellent compliments of one another. I think the more that he plays, the more confidence that he's earning. It's a credit to him, to [Running Back Coach] Ron Gould, to Kyren and that running back room as a whole. He's been outstanding and I love what we've seen from Blake.”

