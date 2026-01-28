Mike McCarthy's Daughter Alex Reacts to His Emotional Steelers 'Coming Home' Intro
The Pittsburgh Steelers got their man in Mike McCarthy as the next head coach. He’s a Pittsburgh man born and raised and had an emotional introduction on Tuesday, January 27 back in his hometown. His oldest daughter reacted to her dad’s viral press conference.
McCarthy was born in Pittsburgh in 1963 in the blue-collar Greenfield neighborhood. His father was a Pittsburgh police officer and firefighter, as well as owned a local bar. McCarthy grew up a huge Steelers fan in the 1970s as the team won four Super Bowls in the decade.
Now, he hopes to bring them another. He got emotional during his press conference introduction calling Pittsburgh “my world” and that he’s “coming home.”
He couldn’t even make it into the first sentence of his speech before he broke down.
That shows you how much the city and team means to him.
His daughter reacts to dad being introduced as the Steelers coach
His oldest daughter Alex Noel McCarthy from his first marriage reposted throughout the day including this photo on the Acrisure Stadium jumbo screen welcoming her dad home.
She also reposted a video of a fan sounding off defending the McCarthy hire for the Steelers. She wrote on it, “Let’s. Go.”
McCarthy replaces Mike Tomlin, who coached the team for the last 19 seasons without one of them being a losing one. He also won one Super Bowl in 2009 and lost the other in 2011 to McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers , who just so happened to be led by Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy also said he wants Rodgers back in a Steelers uniform next season. Talk about irony.
The 62-year-old coach has some big shoes to fill in the city for sure. He amassed a 174-112-2 regular season record with the Packers and Dallas Cowboys, and an 11–11 mark in the postseason.
No doubt Alex is looking forward to rocking the Steelers colors for her dad.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.