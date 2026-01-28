Mike McCarthy's Daughter Alex Reacts to His Emotional Steelers 'Coming Home' Intro

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their man in Mike McCarthy as the next head coach. He’s a Pittsburgh man born and raised and had an emotional introduction on Tuesday, January 27 back in his hometown. His oldest daughter reacted to her dad’s viral press conference.

McCarthy was born in Pittsburgh in 1963 in the blue-collar Greenfield neighborhood. His father was a Pittsburgh police officer and firefighter, as well as owned a local bar. McCarthy grew up a huge Steelers fan in the 1970s as the team won four Super Bowls in the decade.

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy poses for a photo at a press conference announcing McCarthy as the new Pittsburgh Steelers head coach at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Now, he hopes to bring them another. He got emotional during his press conference introduction calling Pittsburgh “my world” and that he’s “coming home.”

"Pittsburgh is my world."



Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy gets emotional as he is introduced as the @steelers next HC 🥹 pic.twitter.com/R3nv6rXfCk — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2026

He couldn’t even make it into the first sentence of his speech before he broke down.

Heartwarming: New Steelers HC Mike McCarthy started crying and got emotional talking about his love for the Steelers and the city of Pittsburgh.



“Pittsburgh is my world.”



McCarthy is finally back home 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/Lbs52ntIHE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 27, 2026

That shows you how much the city and team means to him.

His daughter reacts to dad being introduced as the Steelers coach

His oldest daughter Alex Noel McCarthy from his first marriage reposted throughout the day including this photo on the Acrisure Stadium jumbo screen welcoming her dad home.

Mike McCarthy on the Acrisure Stadium jump screen. | Alex Noel McCarthy

She also reposted a video of a fan sounding off defending the McCarthy hire for the Steelers. She wrote on it, “Let’s. Go.”

Alex Noel McCarthy defends her dad, too. | Alex Noel McCarthy/Instagram

McCarthy replaces Mike Tomlin, who coached the team for the last 19 seasons without one of them being a losing one. He also won one Super Bowl in 2009 and lost the other in 2011 to McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers , who just so happened to be led by Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy also said he wants Rodgers back in a Steelers uniform next season. Talk about irony.

The 62-year-old coach has some big shoes to fill in the city for sure. He amassed a 174-112-2 regular season record with the Packers and Dallas Cowboys, and an 11–11 mark in the postseason.

No doubt Alex is looking forward to rocking the Steelers colors for her dad.

