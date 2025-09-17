Roger Federer is strikingly taller than Carlos Alcaraz hugging it out for Laver Cup
Carlos Alcaraz is listed at 6-foot. Roger Federer is listed at 6-foot-1. Something isn't adding up.
Hanging out together on the golf links in San Francisco before the 2025 Laver Cup, which pits Team Europe vs. the rest of the world, the 20-time Grand Slam champion towered over the reigning US Open champion and six-time major winner as they hugged it out.
The 44-year-old smooth-as-silk swinging Swiss national wrote on his Instagram post, "Welcome to Laver Cup 2025, @carlitosalcarazz— nice work on the golf course. Hope you packed your tennis rackets 👊🏼."
Now to be fair to the 22-year-old Spanish heartthrob, Alcaraz is standing below Federer on a slight hill, so that might just be an optical illusion. But wow, their height looks a lot more dramatic regardless.
Meanwhile Federer, who now has a net worth of over a billion dollars thanks to his genius investment in the Swiss shoe brand On, still looks like he could still play on the ATP circuit, showing off his toned legs wearing shorts.
Alcaraz is still rocking the blonde hair and looks like he's enjoying the chill vibes with the majors wrapped for the 2025 season, even having fun with Alcaraz going to Alcatraz.
Alcaraz replied on the post, "We’re ready for Laver Cup🫡."
