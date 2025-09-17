The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Roger Federer is strikingly taller than Carlos Alcaraz hugging it out for Laver Cup

The two tennis icons are listed at almost the same height. The 20-time major winner towers over the reigning US Open champion hanging on the golf course.

Matthew Graham

Carlos Alcaraz poses with the US Open trophy.
Carlos Alcaraz poses with the US Open trophy. / IMAGO / Hasenkopf

Carlos Alcaraz is listed at 6-foot. Roger Federer is listed at 6-foot-1. Something isn't adding up.

Hanging out together on the golf links in San Francisco before the 2025 Laver Cup, which pits Team Europe vs. the rest of the world, the 20-time Grand Slam champion towered over the reigning US Open champion and six-time major winner as they hugged it out.

Roger Federer
August 19, 2011; Roger Federer fell to Tomas Berdych during the men's singles quarterfinals of the Western and Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 44-year-old smooth-as-silk swinging Swiss national wrote on his Instagram post, "Welcome to Laver Cup 2025, @carlitosalcarazz— nice work on the golf course. Hope you packed your tennis rackets 👊🏼."

Now to be fair to the 22-year-old Spanish heartthrob, Alcaraz is standing below Federer on a slight hill, so that might just be an optical illusion. But wow, their height looks a lot more dramatic regardless.

Meanwhile Federer, who now has a net worth of over a billion dollars thanks to his genius investment in the Swiss shoe brand On, still looks like he could still play on the ATP circuit, showing off his toned legs wearing shorts.

Carlos Alcaraz
Sep 7, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with the US Open trophy after winning the final of men’s singles at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Alcaraz is still rocking the blonde hair and looks like he's enjoying the chill vibes with the majors wrapped for the 2025 season, even having fun with Alcaraz going to Alcatraz.

Alcaraz replied on the post, "We’re ready for Laver Cup🫡."

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

