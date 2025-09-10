Brooks Nader seems to make Carlos Alcaraz dating joke in latest Instagram post
Brooks Nader has either been hiding in plain sight with her new relationship with tennis heartthrob Carlos Alcaraz, or it's all part of a continued publicity stunt.
After playing coy throughout the US Open about dating a professional tennis player, her little sister Grace Ann dropped the bombshell today that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was indeed dating the US Open champion.
RELATED: Brooks Nader stuns in Livvy Dunne selfie with Carlos Alcaraz dating rumors heating up
Nader was in the stands this past Sunday to watch Alcaraz outlast his rival, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, in four sets, for his second American major and sixth Grand Slam title overall, not to mention a record-setting $5 million winner's purse to go along with his US Open hardware.
RELATED: Jannik Sinner leaves clues girlfriend is supermodel not named Brooks Nader
Today at the world's most odd brand crossover event, the Raising Cane's, of fried chicken fame, New York Fashion Week show, Grace Ann said, "The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”
RELATED: Emma Raducanu has flirty Carlos Alcaraz answer about his dramatic US Open look
The "dating is such a loose term" part of the comment gives us pause, but the "Love Thy Nader" model seemed to directly take on the hot rumor, started by her sister, with her latest Instagram post in a branded spot for Samsung.
"What’s everyone flipping out over? #icant," Nader, 28, wrote for part of the caption.
RELATED: Jannik Sinner's ex Anna Kalinskaya, Holger Rune debate if he slid into her DMs
So while we try to decipher if this is reality or the new marketing world of influencers, Alcaraz might be getting hit up exponentially for much more than his dramatic buzzcut, or now the even more bonkers blonde hair, that turned into a major good-luck charm.
Hopefully the Spaniard was either in on the revelation or the publicity hoax.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad