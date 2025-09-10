The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brooks Nader seems to make Carlos Alcaraz dating joke in latest Instagram post

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model loves all the attention for allegedly dating tennis superstar and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Matthew Graham

Brooks Nader attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Brooks Nader attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Brooks Nader has either been hiding in plain sight with her new relationship with tennis heartthrob Carlos Alcaraz, or it's all part of a continued publicity stunt.

After playing coy throughout the US Open about dating a professional tennis player, her little sister Grace Ann dropped the bombshell today that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was indeed dating the US Open champion.

RELATED: Brooks Nader stuns in Livvy Dunne selfie with Carlos Alcaraz dating rumors heating up

Brooks Nader
September 7, 2025; Brooks Nader is seen watching Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner during the finals at the US Open on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Nader was in the stands this past Sunday to watch Alcaraz outlast his rival, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, in four sets, for his second American major and sixth Grand Slam title overall, not to mention a record-setting $5 million winner's purse to go along with his US Open hardware.

RELATED: Jannik Sinner leaves clues girlfriend is supermodel not named Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader at the US Open Cadillac suite. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Today at the world's most odd brand crossover event, the Raising Cane's, of fried chicken fame, New York Fashion Week show, Grace Ann said, "The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

RELATED: Emma Raducanu has flirty Carlos Alcaraz answer about his dramatic US Open look

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader / IMAGO / Cover-Images

The "dating is such a loose term" part of the comment gives us pause, but the "Love Thy Nader" model seemed to directly take on the hot rumor, started by her sister, with her latest Instagram post in a branded spot for Samsung.

"What’s everyone flipping out over? #icant," Nader, 28, wrote for part of the caption.

RELATED: Jannik Sinner's ex Anna Kalinskaya, Holger Rune debate if he slid into her DMs

So while we try to decipher if this is reality or the new marketing world of influencers, Alcaraz might be getting hit up exponentially for much more than his dramatic buzzcut, or now the even more bonkers blonde hair, that turned into a major good-luck charm.

Hopefully the Spaniard was either in on the revelation or the publicity hoax.

Brooks Nader
Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Brooks Nader on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships