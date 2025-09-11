Emma Raducanu is all smiles after Carlos Alcaraz, Brooks Nader dating bombshell
Carlos Alcaraz's buddy Emma Raducanu had always been the hot speculation of a brewing romance, especially amongst professional tennis fans.
Then Brooks Nader's little sister Grace Ann had to ruin everything by dropping the bombshell that her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model sibling and "Love Thy Nader" reality series costar was indeed dating the reigning US Open champion and global heartthrob.
“The rumors are true," Grace Ann said yesterday at a Raising Cane's New York Fashion Week show. "Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”
So while we decipher the "dating is such a loose term" to question the validity of the claims, let's check in with Raducanu, who was back in England when the news broke.
Like usual, the 2021 US Open champion was all smiles, stunned that there was "sun in September" in foggy London. Then the 22 year old, who has dropped all the way to No. 34 in the ATP women's singles world rankings, and amazingly has no other ATP titles, finished up the caption, "good week" with a good old fashion smiley face.
Raducanu's sunny and engaging personality is what makes her a fan favorite and marketing darling, and it's no surprise that even if her phone was blowing up with the alleged news, which could still be a total publicity stunt by the Nader sisters, the Great Britain charmer was still soaking in the good vibes.
We also should have believed her the entire time. Now time will tell if the six-time Grand Slam champion, also 22, is indeed dating the 28-year-old Nader.
