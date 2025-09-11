The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Emma Raducanu is all smiles after Carlos Alcaraz, Brooks Nader dating bombshell

If Raducanu was upset Alcaraz is allegedly dating the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, she wasn't showing it.

Matthew Graham

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu / IMAGO / Action Plus

Carlos Alcaraz's buddy Emma Raducanu had always been the hot speculation of a brewing romance, especially amongst professional tennis fans.

Then Brooks Nader's little sister Grace Ann had to ruin everything by dropping the bombshell that her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model sibling and "Love Thy Nader" reality series costar was indeed dating the reigning US Open champion and global heartthrob.

RELATED: Jannik Sinner leaves clues girlfriend is supermodel not named Brooks Nader

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu during the 2025 US Open Media Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 22, 2025 / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

“The rumors are true," Grace Ann said yesterday at a Raising Cane's New York Fashion Week show. "Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

So while we decipher the "dating is such a loose term" to question the validity of the claims, let's check in with Raducanu, who was back in England when the news broke.

RELATED: Brooks Nader seems to make Carlos Alcaraz dating joke in latest Instagram post

Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz
August 19, 2025; Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz talk strategy during a mixed doubles match against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper at the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Like usual, the 2021 US Open champion was all smiles, stunned that there was "sun in September" in foggy London. Then the 22 year old, who has dropped all the way to No. 34 in the ATP women's singles world rankings, and amazingly has no other ATP titles, finished up the caption, "good week" with a good old fashion smiley face.

RELATED: Jannik Sinner's ex Anna Kalinskaya, Holger Rune debate if he slid into her DMs

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu is all smiles when the Carlos Alcaraz, Brooks Nader dating news broke. / Emma Raducanu/Instagram

Raducanu's sunny and engaging personality is what makes her a fan favorite and marketing darling, and it's no surprise that even if her phone was blowing up with the alleged news, which could still be a total publicity stunt by the Nader sisters, the Great Britain charmer was still soaking in the good vibes.

We also should have believed her the entire time. Now time will tell if the six-time Grand Slam champion, also 22, is indeed dating the 28-year-old Nader.

Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz
August 19, 2025; Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz react after winning a point during a mix doubles match against Pegula and Draper at the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season

Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss

Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering

Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships