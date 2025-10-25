The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant sends bestie Ciara 40th birthday love in sweet message, photo of them

The widow of Kobe Bryant has a heartwarming post for her “fam” Ciara on her big day.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.
Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ciara turned 40 on Saturday, October 25, and while the birthday wishes poured in, one from bestie Vanessa Bryant stood out.

Her husband and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson posted her a video and a long message to pay tribute to his recording artist wife.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s bestie Ciara gives Kobe tribute in jeans fit

Ciara, Wilson, and the Bryant family are close. She’s even gifted them some sweet Kobe sneakers during the holidays and Wilson some elite football cleats. We also just saw Ciara posing with Vanessa’s oldest daughter Natalia, 22, at New York Fashion week where they had matching looks.

Ciara and Capri
Ciara with Vanessa’s youngest daughter Capri / Ciara/Instagram

For birthdays, Vanessa has wished her “brother” Wilson a happy one while rocking a wacky fit, and Ciara wishing her “boo” Vanessa a happy 43rd with a heartwarming post.

RELATED: Ciara rocks Giants fit crushing on backup QB hubby Russell Wilson in team parking lot

On Saturday, Vanessa returned the favor and posted a sweet message for her Ciara:

“Welcome to the 40 club! Happy birthday to my fam, my bestie, and supportive sister @ciara!!!! I love you so much!!!! 😘🥰🎉”

She also shared a photo of them together enjoying their time at Disneyland together.

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa and Ciara have hit up Disneyland a lot with the kids where they were seen enjoying the rides the most like in these rollercoaster photos together off of a TikTok video.

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara
Ciara/TikTok
Vanessa Bryant and Ciara
Ciara/TikTok

Happy 40th birthday to Ciara.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships