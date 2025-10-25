Vanessa Bryant sends bestie Ciara 40th birthday love in sweet message, photo of them
Ciara turned 40 on Saturday, October 25, and while the birthday wishes poured in, one from bestie Vanessa Bryant stood out.
Her husband and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson posted her a video and a long message to pay tribute to his recording artist wife.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s bestie Ciara gives Kobe tribute in jeans fit
Ciara, Wilson, and the Bryant family are close. She’s even gifted them some sweet Kobe sneakers during the holidays and Wilson some elite football cleats. We also just saw Ciara posing with Vanessa’s oldest daughter Natalia, 22, at New York Fashion week where they had matching looks.
For birthdays, Vanessa has wished her “brother” Wilson a happy one while rocking a wacky fit, and Ciara wishing her “boo” Vanessa a happy 43rd with a heartwarming post.
RELATED: Ciara rocks Giants fit crushing on backup QB hubby Russell Wilson in team parking lot
On Saturday, Vanessa returned the favor and posted a sweet message for her Ciara:
“Welcome to the 40 club! Happy birthday to my fam, my bestie, and supportive sister @ciara!!!! I love you so much!!!! 😘🥰🎉”
She also shared a photo of them together enjoying their time at Disneyland together.
Vanessa and Ciara have hit up Disneyland a lot with the kids where they were seen enjoying the rides the most like in these rollercoaster photos together off of a TikTok video.
Happy 40th birthday to Ciara.
