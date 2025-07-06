Ciara, Russell Wilson post amazing anniversary video tributes, messages to each other
Sunday marked nine years that New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara have been married. The recording artist made sure to make her man feel special with an amazing tribute post to their relationship, while he did the same.
Ciara, 39, and Wilson, 36, got married in 2016 in Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, when he was with the Seattle Seahawks. She’s been showing off their most precious moments since like Valentine’s Day with the kids adorably involved, and birthdays with their four kids like recently daughter Sienna’s 8th where they went full Wicked in costumes, and her pink bunny Yankees fit “feeling blessed” hanging with him.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s bestie Ciara gives Kobe tribute in ripped jeans fit
She of course crushes him on date nights like their matching denim fits out for a New York Knicks games, and in his first photo as the Giants QB where she upstaged him. He also loves her looks she posts when he’s not with her like her “grillz” one recently where she looks unrecognizable, and her new hairstyle in a full “classic” Adidas track suit.
RELATED: Ciara posts adorable photo with Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter in matching fits
For the big anniversary day, Ciara posted this heartfelt message:
“9 years of pure joy, laughter, growth, and love! God really is the best author! I thank Him for our love everyday! Baby, thank you for loving me the way you do. In your arms is my truest and safest place! There is absolutely nothing I wouldn't do for you! I'm so excited to keep loving you more each day! Happy Anniversary @DangeRussWilson here's to forever more! I love you so much!”
And then shared this beautiful video:
Wilson, of course, had his own tribute video and message for Ciara:
”From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way. Every day since has been a reflection of His grace-full of love, laughter, purpose, and the kind of partnership I used to pray for. Happy Anniversary, my queen @ciara. You light up my life in ways words can't explain. Here's to the journey we've walked...and the one we're still writing together. I love you, endlessly ❤️”
Happy anniversary to Ciara and Russell Wilson.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit