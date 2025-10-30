The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson has surprising reaction to Jaxson Dart's old man 'unc' comment

The Giants backup quarterback is always polarizing, but the Super Bowl winner had a witty response when Dart called him "unc."

Matthew Graham

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks with players after winning the Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks with players after winning the Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

No wonder Jaxson Dart has become instant superstar in the Big Apple.

Besides his surprisingly great playing with an aggressive dual-threat style, having just being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month, the New York Giants starting quarterback has the good looks and charm to truly own the City where, as Frank Sinatra famously says, "if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere."

RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson
June 17, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and quarterback Russell Wilson (3) interact during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / John Jones-Imagn Images

In the first-round pick's press conference this week, the former Ole Miss standout, still only 22, was asked about a variety of topics, including his relationship with now backup QB Russell Wilson, who has never been a favorite with Giants fans ever since he signed as a free agent last offseason.

RELATED: Russell Wilson loves Ciara's wild grillz look making her almost unrecognizable

Russell Wilson, Ciara
July 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I kind of see it as as I have two big brothers in the room," Dart said, referring to Wilson and QB3 Jameis Winston. "Russ might reach a little bit of unc status a little bit, but they're both my big brothers out there, and the wisdom they've offered to me has been huge. They've done it for a long time and succeeded at the highest level... we have a great relationship off the field too, so really just grateful and blessed to have those guys in the room."

RELATED: Ciara stuns in Giants fit beside husband Russell Wilson in Giants team parking lot

Unc? The Super Bowl winning Wilson, 36, who recently went after his former Denver Broncos head coach Sean Peyton, calling him "classless" in a tweet that now has over 44 million views, might not like being referred to as an old man.

Actually though, Russ loved it, replying on his Instagram Stories, "Young Nephew!" with dying laughing emojis. "Wait til u come to the Wilson & Winston Family Reunions."

Jaxson Dar, Russell Wilson
Jaxson Dart talks about his relationship with Russell Wilson. / dangerusswilson/Instagram

The 10-time Pro Bowler has often been accused of being fake, and at times, it's been justified, but whether it's the Peyton clap back or this post, he seems to be showing, dare we say, a more genuine personality.

Earlier this year, a video circulated of Dart giving a locker room speech, and Wilson was accused of pouting. But if you watched it closely, it was 100% not true.

And if he was such a bad dude, the aforementioned Winston and big Giants stars like Malik Nabers wouldn't show up for his pop-star wife's, Ciara, surprise birthday bash thrown by her husband.

So maybe Wilson is finally showing his true colors and is actually a cool "unc."

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest

Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News