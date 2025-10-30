Russell Wilson has surprising reaction to Jaxson Dart's old man 'unc' comment
No wonder Jaxson Dart has become instant superstar in the Big Apple.
Besides his surprisingly great playing with an aggressive dual-threat style, having just being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month, the New York Giants starting quarterback has the good looks and charm to truly own the City where, as Frank Sinatra famously says, "if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere."
In the first-round pick's press conference this week, the former Ole Miss standout, still only 22, was asked about a variety of topics, including his relationship with now backup QB Russell Wilson, who has never been a favorite with Giants fans ever since he signed as a free agent last offseason.
"I kind of see it as as I have two big brothers in the room," Dart said, referring to Wilson and QB3 Jameis Winston. "Russ might reach a little bit of unc status a little bit, but they're both my big brothers out there, and the wisdom they've offered to me has been huge. They've done it for a long time and succeeded at the highest level... we have a great relationship off the field too, so really just grateful and blessed to have those guys in the room."
Unc? The Super Bowl winning Wilson, 36, who recently went after his former Denver Broncos head coach Sean Peyton, calling him "classless" in a tweet that now has over 44 million views, might not like being referred to as an old man.
Actually though, Russ loved it, replying on his Instagram Stories, "Young Nephew!" with dying laughing emojis. "Wait til u come to the Wilson & Winston Family Reunions."
The 10-time Pro Bowler has often been accused of being fake, and at times, it's been justified, but whether it's the Peyton clap back or this post, he seems to be showing, dare we say, a more genuine personality.
Earlier this year, a video circulated of Dart giving a locker room speech, and Wilson was accused of pouting. But if you watched it closely, it was 100% not true.
And if he was such a bad dude, the aforementioned Winston and big Giants stars like Malik Nabers wouldn't show up for his pop-star wife's, Ciara, surprise birthday bash thrown by her husband.
So maybe Wilson is finally showing his true colors and is actually a cool "unc."
