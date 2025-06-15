Russell Wilson shares rare photos together with his brother in touching message
Russell Wilson has a lot to be grateful for and shared a touching post on Father’s Day with rare photos of him and his brother.
Wilson, 36, is now the quarterback of the New York Giants after coming over from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. On Sunday, the dad of four with wife Ciara, got to take some time away from football minicamp to spend with them.
He and Ciara, 39, have shared some sweet family memories lately like their matching boys and girls fits for Easter, and taking Future, 11, to meet a much taller Aaron Judge than dad at a New York Yankees game, and wearing crazy-good Wicked costumes for daughter Sienna’s 8th birthday.
Wilson shared some of his own family memories on Sunday with not only Ciara and the kids, but with his big brother Harrison Wilson IV. He wrote, “I’m grateful to walk alongside my kids as they grow into strong, compassionate leaders. It's my greatest honor being your father. I'm thankful for my brother always having my back. And Dad, I'm thankful for you showing me how to do it all. I miss you, but I Thank You. Finally, God is the ultimate GOOD Father. Happy #Fathers Day!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”
Wilson and his bro Harry played football together growing up, and he too played college football and baseball at the University of Richmond. Their dad Harrison Wilson III also played football and baseball at Dartmouth, and was a wide receiver on the 1980 San Diego Chargers practice squad.
Russell also has a younger sister, Anna, who played basketball at Stanford.
Thanks to Russell for sharing the sweet family memories and happy Father’s Day to him and all the dads out there.
