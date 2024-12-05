Ciara’s high school boyfriend has striking similarity to hubby Russell Wilson
Ciara had a football player man wearing No. 3 before she even met Russell Wilson. Her high school sweetheart also had a striking resemblance to her now husband.
The singer and wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback signed her first music contract at 16 and was 18 when she released her debut album, “Goodies”. She also dated famous stars like Bow Wow and Future, who she has 10-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn with. The mother-son duo was recently seen dancing to GloRilla.
While in high school in Georgia she had a boyfriend named Lakyle Thomas, who also played football and has a striking resemblance to Wilson back in this photo from 2002. He also wore Wilson’s same jersey number.
RELATED: Ciara's $2M ice ring from Russell Wilson shines in all-white fit with insane boots
It’s ironic she would end up with someone who looks just like Thomas AND has the exact same football number. How the universe works in mysterious ways.
Thomas, according to his IG profile, is a business owner and influencer now and boasts almost 100K followers.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant with wacky fit wishes ‘brother’ Russell Wilson happy birthday
Ciara went onto greatness and found her true love in Wilson. In fact, she just wished Wilson a happy 36th birthday last week in a stunning lingerie teddy dress and took him out for an epic birthday date night.
They’ve been married since 2016 and share four kids together as seen in Ciara’s adorable Thanksgiving post.
Ciara obviously ended up with the right football player and No. 3 for her No. 1 in life.
