Ciara’s perfect Steelers fit with giant boots, football purse wins day in Eagles loss
Ciara has brought the fire fits all holiday season, and nothing changed for the big Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles showdown.
She recently rocked Russell Wilson’s 36th birthday with a lingerie teddy stunner post, then dropped a “SassCi” fit that had the QB saying “see u in a lil bit.” She also wowed Paris Hilton with her look while also slaying a furry fit next to Kim Kardashian after ditching the Steelers Christmas Party for the night in New York City.
Ciara and the couple’s kids have been a gameday staple rooting for dad all season with a lot of success as Wilson entered Sunday’s matchup with a 6-1 starting record with the Steelers. Their kids have adorably rocked Steelers jerseys at games, while mom has been seen in a head-to-toe Pittsburgh look, and even did a victory dance with son Future to GloRilla after a big win.
Despite the 27-13 loss at Lincoln Financial Field, Ciara definitely won the day with her Steelers look with the giant puffy boots, retro Starter jacket, and a next-level football purse.
RELATED: Ciara, Russell Wilson crush Christmas photo before Steelers-Eagles showdown
Ciara captioned her fit post, “Grateful 🖤💛.”
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess who just turned 1. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
The kids all made the trip and got to cheer dad on.
The Steelers have a short turnaround with another huge game this Saturday against the division rivals Baltimore Ravens. Will Ciara be able to top her latest Steelers fit there?
