Ciara, daughter dance off Steelers loss on the slopes in matching suits

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a frustrating 29-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Christmas Day. While the Steelers had a chance to clinch the AFC North title with a win, quarterback Russell Wilson and Co. suffered their third consecutive loss.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game, "That sucked, to be blunt." Wilson, who completed 23-of-37 passes for 205 yards and one interception against the Chiefs, remains positive that they can turn things around.
"There's going to be adversity in every season, and it comes in different spaces and places at different times," the 36-year-old said. "I'm betting on our guys and who we are and how we're going to respond."
Helping cheer Wilson up after the tough loss, his wife, Ciara, who remains his No. 1 fan. Two days after the Steelers watched the Chiefs clinch the No. 1 seed on their home field, Ciara danced it off with their eldest daughter, Sienna Princess, 7.
Ciara posted a video on TikTok of the duo dancing to Freak Nasty's "Da Dip," and wrote, "The only way to ride the lift!🚠 😘." The 39-year-old R&B star reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and added, "Hit the slopes with my baby girl 🥰."
The "1,2 Step" singer and her daughter wore matching all-black snow suits and appeared to be have a great time. One fan commented on TikTok, "Love the family energy that you have!🥰 Just a beautiful family!🥰🥰🥰🙏🫶🥰."
Hopefully, Ciara, who's also a mother to Future, her son from a relationship with the rapper Future, Win, and Amora Princess, can bring those positive vibes to the Steelers when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.
