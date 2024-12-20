Ciara forgets her pants in all-black leather fit before Steelers game
The Pittsburgh Steelers look to get back in the win column when they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.
After taking a 27-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and Co. travel to M&T Bank Stadium on a short week to take on the Ravens on Saturday, Dec. 21. Just four days later, the Steelers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.
Playing three games in 11 days is tough feat for the 36-year-old quarterback, however, he has his wife, Ciara, cheering him on. One day before the matchup against Baltimore, the "1,2 Step" singer proved she didn't need pants to keep warm in the winter.
RELATED: Ciara shows off Russell Wilson's red hot gift from Vanessa Bryant
The 39-year-old, who shares four children with Wilson, rocked a black leather unitard and a pair of her favorite black furry boots in her latest Instagram post. Before stepping outside, however, she made sure to grab a matching black leather coat. Ciara captioned the post. "I Bet. My odds are 10 to 1. 🏆."
Fans were blown away Ciara's look. One person commented, "Now CIARA!!! 😍😍 You really just be this bomb huh?? 😭." Another fan wrote, "Russell on his way asking for another baby."
Ciara addressed the possibility of having a fifth child during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show last month. "Honestly, I do see the road of baby No. 5, but at the right time,” she said.
“I want to grind a little bit. I want to drop it like it’s hot a couple of times. When I’m trying to drop it like it’s hot with a belly, I can’t get up. I gotta take my time a little bit. Mama gotta love on herself a little bit.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos