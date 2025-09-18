Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna looks unrecognizable in stunning backless gown
Saquon Barkley fiancée's Anna Congdon rarely posts on Instagram. But when she does, much like her Super Bowl champion husband, it's usually a winner.
That hot streak continued for the Philadelphia Eagles superstar running back's longtime partner and mother of their two children, Jada 7, and Saquon Jr. Barkley, 2, with a flowing backless gown that she shared in an IG post.
It wasn't quit Eagles green, but it still had an olive tone that might have been a slight homage to the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, with Congdon only captioning it with three emojis, "🪞🤍."
This is the Penn State alum's, where she and Barkley met, first IG post since early March, where naturally, the former high school basketball captain had another "just dandy" look.
Congdon is usually being a good partner for Barkley's children on game days, where Jada always has a pregame handshake ritual with dad, and in their home opener against the Dallas Cowboys, she dressed up like an Eagles cheerleader.
All is good for the Barkleys, with dad winning on the field for the 2-0 Eagles and mom crushing it off of it with her fantastic looks.
