Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna looks unrecognizable in stunning backless gown

The Philadelphia Eagles superstar's longtime partner rarely posts. But when she does, it's usually a dramatic new look.

Matthew Graham

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates with fiancée Anna Congdon, son Saquon Barkley Jr., 2, and daughter Jada Barkley 6, after the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates with fiancée Anna Congdon, son Saquon Barkley Jr., 2, and daughter Jada Barkley 6, after the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley fiancée's Anna Congdon rarely posts on Instagram. But when she does, much like her Super Bowl champion husband, it's usually a winner.

That hot streak continued for the Philadelphia Eagles superstar running back's longtime partner and mother of their two children, Jada 7, and Saquon Jr. Barkley, 2, with a flowing backless gown that she shared in an IG post.

It wasn't quit Eagles green, but it still had an olive tone that might have been a slight homage to the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, with Congdon only captioning it with three emojis, "🪞🤍🪽."

This is the Penn State alum's, where she and Barkley met, first IG post since early March, where naturally, the former high school basketball captain had another "just dandy" look.

Congdon is usually being a good partner for Barkley's children on game days, where Jada always has a pregame handshake ritual with dad, and in their home opener against the Dallas Cowboys, she dressed up like an Eagles cheerleader.

All is good for the Barkleys, with dad winning on the field for the 2-0 Eagles and mom crushing it off of it with her fantastic looks.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley holds the Lombardi Trophy with his family after the championship trophy presentation after the Eagles' game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

