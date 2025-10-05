Saquon Barkley takes photo with Dodgers enemy before Eagles vs. Broncos game
Talk about awkward.
Before the still undefeated (as of this posting) and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, despite their offensive woes and AJ Brown drama early in the season, took on the Denver Broncos, with only one loss despite Bo Nix's erratic performances, superstar running back Saquon Barkley ran into a fan that wanted to take a photo.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna looks unrecognizable in stunning backless gown
This is a totally benign ask in the normal course of events before an NFL game, but in this case, that fan was Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who is currently in the running for No. 1 villain in Philadelphia after a dramatic come-from-behind Game 1 NL Division Series playoffs victory, 5-3, over the Phillies where photo and video evidence seems to suggest reliever Matt Strahm tipped his pitch that led to Teoscar Hernández's dramatic three-run home run.
RELATED: Who is Mark Sanchez's wife Perry Mattfeld?
It's totally fair in the unwritten rules of baseball, but it doesn't make Philly fans any less outraged.
With all of that context, Roberts, 53, has an off day, so naturally why not get a photo with one of the biggest stars of the NFL to catch the Eagles game. Barkley, the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, was happy to oblige, probably hoping though that no Birds fans noticed.
Barkley, along with rest of the Eagles offense, has been sputtering so far despite their unblemished record, rushing for only 237 yards with a pedestrian 3.1 yards per carry and three touchdowns.
Compared to Strahm though, Barkley has nothing to worry about as far as the Philly fans current wrath.
As for Roberts, he was smart to go incognito without any Dodgers gear.
