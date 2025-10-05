The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Saquon Barkley takes photo with Dodgers enemy before Eagles vs. Broncos game

The Philadelphia Eagles superstar took an awkward photo with the Phillies' NL Division playoff series hated opponent before the Denver Broncos game.

Matthew Graham

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Talk about awkward.

Before the still undefeated (as of this posting) and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, despite their offensive woes and AJ Brown drama early in the season, took on the Denver Broncos, with only one loss despite Bo Nix's erratic performances, superstar running back Saquon Barkley ran into a fan that wanted to take a photo.

RELATED: Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna looks unrecognizable in stunning backless gown

Saquon Barkley
Sept. 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) avoids a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This is a totally benign ask in the normal course of events before an NFL game, but in this case, that fan was Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who is currently in the running for No. 1 villain in Philadelphia after a dramatic come-from-behind Game 1 NL Division Series playoffs victory, 5-3, over the Phillies where photo and video evidence seems to suggest reliever Matt Strahm tipped his pitch that led to Teoscar Hernández's dramatic three-run home run.

RELATED: Who is Mark Sanchez's wife Perry Mattfeld?

It's totally fair in the unwritten rules of baseball, but it doesn't make Philly fans any less outraged.

With all of that context, Roberts, 53, has an off day, so naturally why not get a photo with one of the biggest stars of the NFL to catch the Eagles game. Barkley, the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, was happy to oblige, probably hoping though that no Birds fans noticed.

Barkley, along with rest of the Eagles offense, has been sputtering so far despite their unblemished record, rushing for only 237 yards with a pedestrian 3.1 yards per carry and three touchdowns.

Compared to Strahm though, Barkley has nothing to worry about as far as the Philly fans current wrath.

As for Roberts, he was smart to go incognito without any Dodgers gear.

Dave Roberts
Oct 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts speaks with the media before game one of the NLDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death

Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him

Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team

Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News