Dak Prescott’s older brother looks just like him in ‘uncle’ pose
Dak Prescott has said family is everything to him.
The Dallas Cowboys star quarterback had a new baby girl in February with now fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos after he epically proposed to her. His $240 million contract he’s said means everything to him for “generational wealth” for daughter Margaret Jane Rose.
When Prescott grew up, he was the youngest brother to Tad and Jace Prescott in Louisiana. In 2020, he unfortunately lost Jace to suicide. He’s since coped with the tragedy but carries the painful reminder daily. It also brought him closer to his oldest bro Tad, who he looked up to growing up.
RELATED: Dak Prescott’s sweet birthday wishes for Sarah Jane Ramos have one issue
In a post celebrating Tad’s birthday, Dak posted a birthday wish to his brother and Ramos reposted it. Dak wrote, “We love you Uncle Tad ❤️,” while Ramos chimed in, “Happy birthday to my future brother in law ❤️Love you.” What is jarring is just how much Tad looks like his younger brother Dak.
Hey, they Cowboys need another quarterback. Jokes aside, Tad did play football as a tight end at Northwestern State University in Louisiana.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
While Dak is out the rest of the season with a hamstring injury in what’s been a disappointment on the field, he certainly has a lot to be thankful off of it this year.
Thanksgiving is all about family. The Cowboys are a Turkey Day tradition, and while Dak won’t be playing, he will certainly be surrounded by his loving family and that’s a win.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Shredded: ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes black minishorts while slaying workout
Not easy NIL-ing: Livvy Dunne shows workout toll in makeup-free selfie in locker room
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits