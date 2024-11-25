The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dak Prescott’s older brother looks just like him in ‘uncle’ pose

The resemblance between the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his older bro Tad is stunning.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) plays air guitar during warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) plays air guitar during warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott has said family is everything to him.

The Dallas Cowboys star quarterback had a new baby girl in February with now fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos after he epically proposed to her. His $240 million contract he’s said means everything to him for “generational wealth” for daughter Margaret Jane Rose.

When Prescott grew up, he was the youngest brother to Tad and Jace Prescott in Louisiana. In 2020, he unfortunately lost Jace to suicide. He’s since coped with the tragedy but carries the painful reminder daily. It also brought him closer to his oldest bro Tad, who he looked up to growing up.

In a post celebrating Tad’s birthday, Dak posted a birthday wish to his brother and Ramos reposted it. Dak wrote, “We love you Uncle Tad ❤️,” while Ramos chimed in, “Happy birthday to my future brother in law ❤️Love you.” What is jarring is just how much Tad looks like his younger brother Dak.

MJ and Tad Prescott
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

Hey, they Cowboys need another quarterback. Jokes aside, Tad did play football as a tight end at Northwestern State University in Louisiana.

While Dak is out the rest of the season with a hamstring injury in what’s been a disappointment on the field, he certainly has a lot to be thankful off of it this year.

Tad and Dak Prescott
Tad and Dak Prescott / Tad Prescott/Instagram

Thanksgiving is all about family. The Cowboys are a Turkey Day tradition, and while Dak won’t be playing, he will certainly be surrounded by his loving family and that’s a win.

