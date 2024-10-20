Sarah Jane Ramos rocks stunning fall glam for Dak Prescott homecoming
Despite being on a bye week, it's been an eventful few days for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos.
After more than a year of dating, the couple announced this weekend that they are now engaged.
Prescott proposed to his now fiancée with a massive 10-carat emerald-cutengagement ring valued at $1 million. Their heartwarming engagement took place on a golf course with the star quarterback getting an assist from their daughter MJ Rose, who is now eight months old, who was wearing a onesie that read, "Hi Mommy, Daddy has a question for you!?"
MORE: Dak Prescott fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos rocks Fendi minidress at engagement party
The couple then jetted off to Starkville for Dak's homecoming at Mississippi State where he starred before getting drafted by the Cowboys.
For the special occassion, Sarah Jane pulled up in a stunning fit perfect for the fall season. The flowy burgandy gown was complimented by some tan knee-high boots
Before kickoff, Prescott was the honorary attendee and got to ring the cowbell to hype up the crowd.
"This atmosphere, being at Davis Wade, nothing compares to it," Prescott said. "Great to be back with the guys. Super, super blessed, and fortunate. I love this school."
Prescott and Ramos first linked up in September 2023. On February 29, they welcomed their first child, MJ Rose.
That was just the start of an incredible year for Prescott, who signed a record-setting four-year contract extension worth $240 million, including an average annual value of $60 million, with the Dallas Cowboys before the start of the season.
It's safe to say that 2024 is going to be a year to remember for the Prescott family.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date