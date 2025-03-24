Sean Brady criticizes Leon Edwards for "dumb s***" during UFC London fight
Sean Brady made sure former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards got the brunt of the destruction Saturday night, securing a guillotine choke in Round 4.
Brady now has his eyes set on championship glory. Now that the dust has finally settled, the Philadelphia-native had some choice words for “Rocky” following the fight, as he was brutally honest with how he won as easily as he did.
“I think he was too worried about Belal,” Brady told reporters. “He was too worried about how tall I am, he was too worried about a bunch of other things that didn’t matter, and it showed tonight. He got smoked. He should’ve been more focused on this fight.”
Brady (18-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) then went as far as to expose Edwards’ game plan.
Sean Brady Rips Former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards
“Leon likes to be a pretty striker,” Brady said. “He likes to have his range and have things go on his terms. Once they start going off his terms, he does dumb s*** like shoot on me. Then it goes downhill from there.”
Edwards’ (22-4 MMA, 14-5, 1 NC loss sees him staring at a two-fight losing skid while going back to the drawing board. Meanwhile, Brady is calling for a title shot soon.
Either way, the welterweight division has more clarity than it did previously, which will make for some interesting forward momentum at welterweight as the UFC’s schedule grows larger.
Could Sean Brady Rematch Belal Muhammad Later This Year?
Brady has now won three in a row, adding to the intrigue at the top of a division that will see Belal Muhammad fight Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May. The division’s title cycle remains fluid following Muhammad’s injury last year.
For now, only time will tell.
