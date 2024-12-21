Shane Gillis' girlfriend posts Notre Dame selfie stunner after bf's Nick Saban spat
Shane Gillis isn't afraid to make people upset. That apparently includes GOAT college football coaches.
In an awkward exchange on a special edition of ESPN's "College GameDay" before the College Football Playoff game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and cinderella Indiana Hoosiers, legendary former Alabama Crimson Tide and now "GameDay" analyst Nick Saban was openly upset with the die-hard ND fan and raucous comedian.
RELATED: Hilarious Shane Gillis, 'Average SEC couple' tweet melts social media
Pat McAfee, unsurprisingly, kept the exchange going with whether the SEC has always paid players. It really took a turn when Gillis referred to Saban as "Alabama Jones," referring to his Indiana Jones-like fit presumably.
Following Gillis' girlfriend, Grace Brassel, and her Instagram Stories posts after the brouhaha, the polarizing Netflix star was unfazed with the exchange. And why would he be with Notre Dame moving on to face the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP and Brassel looking amazing beside her (with jokes to boot).
Brassel, a digital creator according to her Instagram bio, appears to have moved in with Gillis in a swanky Philadelphia suburb, and has been spotted with him at various sporting events like a Philadelphia Eagles game, with the also die-hard Philly fan looking like he only needed a headset in that day's look.
Speaking of swanky, the couple was first spotted together at Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's ritzy wedding at a posh estate in Rhode Island, and a photo of them ironically enough turned into the viral "Average SEC couple" meme noted above.
RELATED: Christian McCaffrey's mom crushes dance floor, Brock Purdy dorkily dances along
Alas, jokes about SEC football are apparently what bring people together... or tear them apart.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Geaux Tigers: Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Congratulations: Livvy Dunne reveals entire white-hot minidress under graduation gown
Reconciled?: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas photo
Kiffin trio: Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Basketball royalty: How much is WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark worth?