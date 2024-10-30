Cost of Nina Dobrev's stunning 5-carat engagement ring revealed
After nearly five years of dating, retired Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are engaged. White announced the exciting news on Instagram on Oct. 30, posting several photos from the surprise proprosal and wrote, "She said YES 💍♾️."
According to Vogue, the three-time Olympic gold medalist had his publicist send Dobrev a fake CFDA dinner invite from the magazine's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, to ensure the actress made it out the Golden Swan in New York City that night.
White, 38, proposed to the former Vampire Diaries star with a 5-carat diamond from Lorraine Schwartz, Vogue reported. He told the outlet that he spent weeks hiding the massive ring in various spots around the house so she wouldn't find it.
RELATED:Dodgers starter Walker Buehler's wife's ring stuns in sweet family photo
Photos of the couple's engagement quickly went viral as fans marveled over Dobrev's gorgeous ring. Laura Taylor, a jeweler at Lorel Diamonds told The Zoe Report that based on the size and quality, the ring’s estimated value is between $220,000 and $270,000.
If the stone is natural, Olivia Landau, a gemologist and founder of The Clear Cut, told TZR the ring could be worth up to $300,000.
Dobrev, 35, was completedly stunned by the proposal. "I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him,” before saying, “No, no, no!” she recalled to Vogue. White added with a laugh, "I knew she was nervous because when she’s nervous she’ll make jokes. She’s like, ‘So, wait, Anna’s not here?’"
Dobrev also posted photos from the proposal on her Instagram page and wrote, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️."
In order to keep the news private for a few days, Dobrev made sure to remove the engagement ring before leaving house. But now, she can't wait to flash it everywhere she goes. "I don’t want to take it off anymore!” she gushed.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal