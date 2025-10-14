Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar sends message in Browns fit with son, brother Shilo
Shedeur Sanders didn’t play a down for the Cleveland Browns in Sunday’s loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers, but mom Pilar Sanders and older brother Shilo Sanders were there to support him.
The rookie Shedeur is now QB2 behind Dillon Gabriel and is waiting for his chance to shine.
It’s not the rookie year the 23-year-old Shedeur imagined coming out of the Colorado Buffaloes where he played with brother Shilo. He’s had the support of his family through it all, though, including celebrating with him when he did get taken in the 5th round in a rare family photo all together with mom and dad Deion Sanders.
Pilar was a hit at Shedeur’s preseason games with her fits like her eye-catching orange “12” look. For Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, she wore statement fit while posing with Shedeur and Shilo, who dressed like his brother. She’d reveal the look in a post on Tuesday where she wrote, “Built different ❤️❤️❤️.”
The $ logo she has on is Shedeur’s signature logo for his “Legendary” brand. Usually Pilar is in Browns custom Shedeur gear, but for this game she chose him over the team with his own brand.
Mom and sister Shelomi Sanders also showed up to a game in the preseason to root on Shedeur.
It’s great to see him getting the support from his family in an otherwise tough rookie season in Cleveland.
