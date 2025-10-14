Shilo Sanders pulls off ultimate brother Shedeur Browns prank
Shilo Sanders was cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster in the preseason. He had some time on his hands to prank fans at his brother Shedeur Sanders’ last Cleveland Browns game.
The oldest son of Deion Sanders was Shedeur’s teammate in Colorado and played defensive back. The two are super close like during the 2025 NFL Draft when Shedeur kept falling, Shilo was keeping the mood light with a “wager.”
Shilo is quite the jokester. He had a hilarious comment on day one when he was with the Bucs, and recently he was by dad’s bedside after his latest blood clot surgery and had Deion laughing out loud with his joke about money.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love with cooking fit
Although Shedeur is the backup quarterback in Cleveland in his rookie season, brother Shedeur showed up in support on Sunday on the road at the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then dressed up as his brother Shedeur looking just like him and pranked both Browns and Steelers fans. The reactions caught on video are hilarious.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders shares bad haircut blunder for Browns' London game
That’s awesome.
That was also the highlight of the day for the Sanders brother as Shedeur didn’t see the field in the 23-9 loss for the Browns.
Will Shilo show up for the Browns next game at home vs. the Miami Dolphins.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words