Shilo Sanders jokes with dad Deion in hospital about money after blood clot surgery
Deion Sanders had another surgery for blood clots in his legs and was in good spirits as he recovers. He even got a good laugh in with his son Shilo Sanders over money.
The 58-year-old NFL Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes coach just recovered from bladder removal surgery in May to treat a cancerous tumor. He was able to coach the beginning of the the college football season with the team struggling at 2-4 without his sons Shilo, a defensive back, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
While Shedeur is with the Cleveland Browns, Shilo was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted, but was eventfully cut from the team after getting ejected in his final preseason game.
Now an unemployed football player, Shilo spent time with dad after his latest surgery. Always the jokester like the perfect one when he got to Tampa Bay, the 25 year old had dad rolling when he told him “If you give me $5 million just to have, I will make sure you don’t have to get surgery any more.” Deion replies, “I don’t want nothing to do with your care.” Shilo then said, “I might keep bout 2, but if you give me 5 I’ll make sure you alive,” to which Deion burst into laughter.
The hilarious exchange is in Shilo’s Instagram post he captioned, “Don’t worry Dad your #1 son got you!”
Deion also had blood clots surgery in 2023 and the amputation of two of his toes.
He will make a quick recovery and return to Colorado as soon as today. The Buffaloes have a home game vs. the No. 22 Iowa State Hawkeyes. He hopes he can be laughing again after that one.
Here’s to a full recovery for Deion.
