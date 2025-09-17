Karrueche Tran dances with Deion Sanders' baby grandson after his loving remarks
While things are in turmoil for coach Deion Sanders on the field with the 1-2 Colorado Buffaloes right now, his love life off the field appears to be going great. His presumed girlfriend Karrueche Tran was just seen dancing with his grandson in an adorable video.
The 37-year-old Tran seemingly confirmed she’s indeed dating the 58-year-old NFL Hall of Famer and current college and coach.
She was seen by his bedside in tears as the coach, who is thankfully now cancer-free, was battling his cancer that forced the removal of his bladder.
RELATED: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion Sanders' rumored girlfriend
The Emmy Award-winning actress and former girlfriend of singer Chris Brown has become open about dating, unlike Sanders who hung up on an interview with fake reception issues to dodge the question.
“I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want," Tran recently said on "What's Next with J. Ryan" podcast. "I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I’ve did this, did that. Young, old, and so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time.”
RELATED: Deion Sanders gives new dad Travis Hunter one piece of advice on fatherhood
Tran was just seen dancing with Deion’s grandchild named Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, who is from his daughter Deiondra Sanders.
How cute!
Deiondra is Deion’s daughter from his first marriage to Carolyn Chambers From 1989-1998. They also have Deion Jr. together. Deion has three kids with his second wife Pilar in Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi.
It’s great to see the Deion happy — at least off the football field right now.
