Chelsea Freeman posts adorable family photos from Dodgers celebration
It's been quite a journey for the Freemans this MLB season.
After the Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea shared the scary news of their youngest son Max suffering the traumatic experience where he had to be rushed to the emergency room, was in the pediatric ICU for eight days, and eventually diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome, fans across baseball have been rooting for the Freemans, who have two other sons, Charlie (born in 2016) and Brandon, born only a couple of months earlier than Max in late Dec. 2020 (using a surrogate before Chelsea unexpectedly got pregnant again).
Since then, it's been awesome updates about Max's improving health, Chelsea Freeman's fantastic fits throughout the Dodgers' World Series run, and oh yeah, Freddie Freeman doing Kirk Gibson-like heroics while injured to down the New York Yankees and winning the World Series MVP in the process.
Chelsea Freeman put the perfect cherry on top for their fairytale Hollywood ending, posting photos on Instagram of the entire family from the Dodgers celebration. Mrs. Freeman captioned it, "Well, that was fun. 🏆 🎉"
Mrs. Freeman looked amazing as always in a Dodgers custom tank top with her husband's No. 5 while holding Max, who looked like he might have been ready to go. And let's face it, for any parent who has a toddler, that's a long day with a lot of excitement. Charlie and Brandon looked like they had a great time with dad, and Charlie took it into his own hands to adorably hype up the crowd.
If there was any family who deserved to unwind and have a good time, it was the Freemans.
