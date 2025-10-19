The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani does most normal fall activity with dog Decoy before World Series

The Dodgers superstar enjoys his Sunday with his beloved dog while LA awaits to see which team it will face.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) speaks at a press conference after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) speaks at a press conference after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani celebrated his historic game with a day out in the most normal fall activity with dog Decoy before the Los Angeles Dodgers play in the World Series.

The three-time MLB MVP Ohtani had perhaps the greatest performance in postseason history when he belted three home runs and pitched six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. Even Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughters couldn’t believe what they were seeing, as could his teammates.

RELATED: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko upstaged by Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman in Game 4 fits

Ohtani arrived before the game pushing his baby daughter and Decoy at the same time with wife Mamiko by his side.

On Sunday while the Dodgers await the winner of the ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays, Ohtani posted a picture at the pumpkin patch with his beloved Decoy enjoying himself.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs

Decoy
Shohei Ohtani/Instagram

Ohtani and the Dodgers are looking to be the first team to win back-to-back World Series championships since the New York Yankees — and another parade where he can celebrate with Mamiko and Decoy.

Shohei Ohtani and Deco
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) holds his dog Decoy, as he walks with off the field his wife Mamiko Tanaka following the teams World Series Championship Celebration. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For now he’s enjoying a family moment with Decoy.

Decoy
Shohei Ohtani/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships