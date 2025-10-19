Shohei Ohtani does most normal fall activity with dog Decoy before World Series
Shohei Ohtani celebrated his historic game with a day out in the most normal fall activity with dog Decoy before the Los Angeles Dodgers play in the World Series.
The three-time MLB MVP Ohtani had perhaps the greatest performance in postseason history when he belted three home runs and pitched six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. Even Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughters couldn’t believe what they were seeing, as could his teammates.
RELATED: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko upstaged by Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman in Game 4 fits
Ohtani arrived before the game pushing his baby daughter and Decoy at the same time with wife Mamiko by his side.
On Sunday while the Dodgers await the winner of the ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays, Ohtani posted a picture at the pumpkin patch with his beloved Decoy enjoying himself.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs
Ohtani and the Dodgers are looking to be the first team to win back-to-back World Series championships since the New York Yankees — and another parade where he can celebrate with Mamiko and Decoy.
For now he’s enjoying a family moment with Decoy.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS