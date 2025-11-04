Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko have epic couple’s pose with Dodgers World Series trophies
Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko participated in a championship parade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second year in a row. This year felt different, though, between the two with many sweet moments and one epic trophy pose.
The three-time MVP (maybe soon four) Ohtani has won back-to-back championships after coming over from the Los Angeles Angels where he spent his first six seasons in MLB.
While he didn’t win MVP of the World Series — his fellow Japanese teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned that honor — Ohtani was clutch in the playoffs including reaching base a record nine times with two home runs in the 18-inning Game 3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Mamiko stood out throughout the playoffs, too, including her “Ohtani” shout-out fit, and her Game 7 pose with fellow WAGs Chelsea Freeman and Brianna Betts.
While last year she went viral carrying Ohtani’s beloved dog Decoy all over the parade, this year she left him — and their baby daughter — home where he showed her some rare PDA and she had a hilarious moment trying to get him to smile while taking a photo.
It was this photo that Dodgers fans will certainly love with each of them posing next to one of the World Series trophies together that was truly epic.
Ohtani is already thinking of winning a third. Maybe their daughter can be the third next year in the same photo?
