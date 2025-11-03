Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko rocks perfect Dodgers fit for World Series parade
Shohei Ohtani is a champion for the second year in a row with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and for the second time his wife Mamiko joined the festivities while rocking her fit.
The three-time MLB Most Valuable Player has won two championships in two years since spending his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
While he didn’t get the win on the mound in the epic Game 7 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, his efforts throughout the playoffs — including reaching base nine times with two home runs in the epic World Series Game 3 win — are a major reason the team has a parade in downtown LA today.
He was already thinking about a third one while at the parade.
Hiw wife was a hit all postseason supporting him where she stood out in Toronto for Game 1, and then Game 7 while posing with fellow Dodgers WAGs Chelsea Freeman and Brianna Betts in a World Series repeat photo.
While she was noticeable absent for the WAGs World Series champions photo after the game, she was spotted at Monday’s parade with Ohtani rocking a custom 2025 “Ohtani” Dodgers champions fit.
She’d throw on that blue Dodgers jacket while on the parade bus.
Last year at the parade, Mamiko went viral while with Ohtani’s beloved dog Decoy. Maybe he, too, will be a repeat this year.
