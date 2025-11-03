The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko rocks perfect Dodgers fit for World Series parade

The three-time MVP’s wife is out in Los Angeles celebrating a championship for the second year in a row.

Matt Ryan

Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko arrives at the 2024 Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday May 2, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko arrives at the 2024 Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday May 2, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Shohei Ohtani is a champion for the second year in a row with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and for the second time his wife Mamiko joined the festivities while rocking her fit.

The three-time MLB Most Valuable Player has won two championships in two years since spending his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

While he didn’t get the win on the mound in the epic Game 7 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, his efforts throughout the playoffs — including reaching base nine times with two home runs in the epic World Series Game 3 win — are a major reason the team has a parade in downtown LA today.

Ohtan
Ohtani celebrated in the locker for a second year in a row. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

He was already thinking about a third one while at the parade.

Hiw wife was a hit all postseason supporting him where she stood out in Toronto for Game 1, and then Game 7 while posing with fellow Dodgers WAGs Chelsea Freeman and Brianna Betts in a World Series repeat photo.

While she was noticeable absent for the WAGs World Series champions photo after the game, she was spotted at Monday’s parade with Ohtani rocking a custom 2025 “Ohtani” Dodgers champions fit.

She’d throw on that blue Dodgers jacket while on the parade bus.

Last year at the parade, Mamiko went viral while with Ohtani’s beloved dog Decoy. Maybe he, too, will be a repeat this year.

Mamiko
Mamiko at last year’s Dodgers parade. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

