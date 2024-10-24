Simone Biles poses in ab revealing all-white sweatsuit in sister selfie

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist is enjoying some quality time with her sister Adria out in Los Angeles.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Simone Biles, wife of Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36), before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.
After a festive few days in her home state, Simone Biles is back on the road — this time, in sunny LA.

Aug 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Simone Biles, Paris Summer Olympics 2024 gymnast gold medal winner, reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Olympian teammate and gold medalist, Jordan Chiles, and the Houston area Olympians were also in attendance before the Kansas City Royals played against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

RELATED: Simone Biles, husband Jonathan Owens' sweet PDA moments on GOAT Tour

The seven-time Olympic Gold Medalist touched down in Los Angeles, California today, as she is on a quick break from the Gold Over America Tour. Upon her arrival, Simone posed in the mirror for a stunning selfie shared to her Instagram Story.

In the photo, Simone looks cozy in an all-white athleisure ensemble comprised of a white hoodie, matching sweatpants, and a tank top cropped to the point of showing of her abs. Her relaxed look was complete with white sneakers. Biles is joined by her sister, Adria, who is dressed in a pink sweater and sweatpants.

Sisters Simone Biles and Adria Biles pose for a mirror selfie in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, October 23. / Instagram / Simone Biles

And it looks like the two had fun on the way over to LA. Before arriving, Adria shared a video of them on TikTok, drinking mimosas and dancing in an airport lounge.

The picture and video come after Simone’s Austin, Houston, and Fort Worth, Texas stops on the GOAT Tour, during which, she got glammed up by local stylists, and ordered her fellow Team USA gymnasts some food from one of her favorite hibachi spots.

The GOAT Tour resumes Sunday, Oct. 27 in Cleveland, Ohio, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3 before wrapping in Detroit, Michigan.

RELATED: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson channel Beyoncé with Texas-style fits

But for now, we look forward to seeing how this dynamic duo tears up LA.

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States poses for a photo with her three gold and one silver medal after day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

