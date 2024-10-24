Simone Biles poses in ab revealing all-white sweatsuit in sister selfie
After a festive few days in her home state, Simone Biles is back on the road — this time, in sunny LA.
RELATED: Simone Biles, husband Jonathan Owens' sweet PDA moments on GOAT Tour
The seven-time Olympic Gold Medalist touched down in Los Angeles, California today, as she is on a quick break from the Gold Over America Tour. Upon her arrival, Simone posed in the mirror for a stunning selfie shared to her Instagram Story.
In the photo, Simone looks cozy in an all-white athleisure ensemble comprised of a white hoodie, matching sweatpants, and a tank top cropped to the point of showing of her abs. Her relaxed look was complete with white sneakers. Biles is joined by her sister, Adria, who is dressed in a pink sweater and sweatpants.
And it looks like the two had fun on the way over to LA. Before arriving, Adria shared a video of them on TikTok, drinking mimosas and dancing in an airport lounge.
The picture and video come after Simone’s Austin, Houston, and Fort Worth, Texas stops on the GOAT Tour, during which, she got glammed up by local stylists, and ordered her fellow Team USA gymnasts some food from one of her favorite hibachi spots.
The GOAT Tour resumes Sunday, Oct. 27 in Cleveland, Ohio, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3 before wrapping in Detroit, Michigan.
RELATED: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson channel Beyoncé with Texas-style fits
But for now, we look forward to seeing how this dynamic duo tears up LA.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension