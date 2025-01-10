The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles flexes pajamas selfie with Jonathan Owens shirtless nonchalantly shaving

The two are having quite a time in New York City as they stopped by the 'Today' show set to say goodbye to anchor Hoda Kotb.

Alex Gonzalez

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) is greeted by wife and United States gymnast Simone Biles before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.
Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) is greeted by wife and United States gymnast Simone Biles before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

It’s the end of an era —- Hoda Kotb’s last day as an anchor on the Today show. And for the occasion, several stars popped in to offer benedictions for her next chapter, including seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

But as evidence by Instagram Stories shared by Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, getting ready for the show was half the fun. In photos shared to Biles Instagram Story, the couple had a lovely date night out and about in the Big Apple. Hopefully, they didn’t get too cray cray, as they had to be up early in the morning for the Today show live taping.

Simone Biles / Instagram
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens in mirror selfie from New York City hotel on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 / Simone Biles / Instagram

Biles also shared a photo of the two getting ready for the taping. In a mirror selfie, the Olympian is up bright and early, in cozy tan pajamas. Meanwhile, Owens is seen in the background shaving his face, seemingly unaware that he was my captured.

Jonathan Owens / Instagram
Simone Biles on set of 'Today' show for Hoda Kotb's last day on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 / Jonathan Owens / Instagram

Owens later took to his own story to share a photo of Biles on set, as she was wearing a multicolored fluffy coat. Though Owens didn’t appear during the segment, the two did step out for brunch afterwards, where he was photographed in a slick, warm black fit.

Simone Biles / Instagram
Jonathan Owens enjoying brunch in New York City on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 / Simone Biles / Instagram

Talk about a send-off in style!

