Simone Biles shines in sparkly minidress with husband Jonathan Owens
Olympic champion Simone Biles was named the 2024 SI Sportsperson of the Year and pulled up to the awards ceremony at the Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 7.
Biles was accompanied by her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, and dropped a stunning look on the red carpet.
The gymnastics GOAT was rocking a sparkly minidress that turned heads.
Owens also brought his A-game with a tan suit to match Biles for the arrival as they smiled for the cameras.
At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles became the first US woman to win the Olympic all-around gold medal twice, while USA teammate Suni Lee joined her as the only other woman to medal in the all-around competition twice.
It is the first time since 2016 that the United States has placed two women on the podium.
At the Paris Olympics, Biles also won gold in the vault, the all-around team competition, and picked up a silver in bronze. The wins took her Olympic medal count to 11.
Biles joined Věra Čáslavská of Czechoslovakia as the second-most decorated female Olympic gymnast and has the most Olympic medals earned by a U.S. gymnast.
At the World Championships, Biles is the most decorated gymnast - male or female - of all time with 30 total medals (23 gold, four silver, and three bronze).
