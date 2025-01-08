The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles shines in sparkly minidress with husband Jonathan Owens

Olympic champion Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens rocked stunning fits on the red carpet before she accepted her SI Sportsperson of the Year award.

Josh Sanchez

Simone Biles poses on the red carpet before the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
Simone Biles poses on the red carpet before the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Olympic champion Simone Biles was named the 2024 SI Sportsperson of the Year and pulled up to the awards ceremony at the Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 7.

Biles was accompanied by her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, and dropped a stunning look on the red carpet.

The gymnastics GOAT was rocking a sparkly minidress that turned heads.

Owens also brought his A-game with a tan suit to match Biles for the arrival as they smiled for the cameras.

Simone Biles, Olympics, gymnastics
Sports Illustrated/Instagram

Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles
Sports Illustrated/Instagram

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles became the first US woman to win the Olympic all-around gold medal twice, while USA teammate Suni Lee joined her as the only other woman to medal in the all-around competition twice.

It is the first time since 2016 that the United States has placed two women on the podium.

Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Paris Olympics, USA gymnastics
Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate after winning gold and bronze in the women's gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

At the Paris Olympics, Biles also won gold in the vault, the all-around team competition, and picked up a silver in bronze. The wins took her Olympic medal count to 11.

Biles joined Věra Čáslavská of Czechoslovakia as the second-most decorated female Olympic gymnast and has the most Olympic medals earned by a U.S. gymnast.

At the World Championships, Biles is the most decorated gymnast - male or female - of all time with 30 total medals (23 gold, four silver, and three bronze).

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

